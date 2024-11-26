High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?

The Chief Minister race in Maharahstra has clouded the Mahayuti's massive win in the assembly elections as the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters are divided over choosing Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured 230 seats in the 288-member assembly with BJP bagging 132 of them and Shiv sena and NCP getting 57 and 41 seats respectively.
Shinde’s supporters are batting for his second term as CM claiming the landslide win was achieved under his leadership. Meanwhile, the leaders of the BJP are arguing that the party's highest-ever tally in the state assembly elections should make way for Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as the CM this time.
According to sources, CM Shinde might resign on Tuesday (November 26) morning as the assembly term officially expires today. He would then be caretaker CM until the new government takes over.
"Out Of Love For Me...": CM Shinde Asks People To Refrain From Assembling Outside His Residence
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday asked supporters not to throng his official residence ‘Varsha’ in south Mumbai to pitch for his continuation as CM.
"After the great victory of the Mahayuti alliance, our government will be formed once again in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and are still together today,” Shinde said on X, asking his supporters not to assemble outside the Varsha bungalow, or any other location in his support.
“Out of love for me, some people have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner," Shinde wrote.
Several Shiv Sainiks also organised prayer meets in temples in Thane on November 25 to ensure Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gets a second term on the top post.
Devendra Fadnavis In Delhi
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, seen as a front-runner for the chief minister's post, arrived in the national capital late Monday. As per speculations in reports, he went there last night for meetings with top party leaders.
Fadnavis also happened to attend the wedding reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter Anjali at a hotel there. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was also present along with Fadnavis.
According to PTI report, Fadnavis is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda to discuss the modalities of the formation of the next government in Mahrashtra.
But an NDTV report said that Fadnavis has denied the rumours as he reportedly said that "no meeting on the matter has been planned" and he was in the national capital only to attend the wedding.
Fadnavis on Saturday denied any dispute over the CM's post, saying leaders of the Mahayuti will decide on the issue.
What Are Mahayuti Leaders Saying ?
Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske cited the “Bihar model” to assert that Shinde should continue as the chief minister.
"We feel Shinde should be the chief minister, just like in Bihar where BJP did not look at the numbers but still made JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar the CM. Senior leaders of the Mahayuti (in Maharashtra) will ultimately take a decision," Mhaske told reporters on Monday.
Mhaske also compared the situation to the leadership dynamics in Haryana, where the BJP contested the assembly elections recently under Nayab Singh Saini's leadership.
BJP leader Darekar, however, dismissed Mhaske's comments, suggesting it could be his personal opinion rather than the party's stand.
"People have given mandate to Devendra Fadnavis. The people of Maharashtra stood behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
"In my opinion, Fadnavis should become the chief minister. Maharashtra needs an astute and academic leader. He kept the alliance united, gave our allies candidates, and even stepped back when required. He has always maintained coordination," Darekar said.