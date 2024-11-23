Fadnavis, Shinde or Pawar—Who Will Be Mahayuti's CM Pick?

The other deputy CM of the state, National Congress Party’s (NCP) Ajit Pawar, also emerged victorious from Baramati where he was contesting against his nephew and National Congress Party Sharad Pawar’s Yugendra Pawar. Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, said that he should be the CM of the state. “It is a very fortunate day for everyone: Ajit Dada, NCP, the public, and Baramati. I thank the people of Baramati for extending their support to Ajit Dada. This is the victory of the people of Baramati. The win is the win of the people, I want the same (Ajit Pawar to be the CM) as the public wants...," Sunetra Pawar said. The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP chalked up a surprise victory in 40 seats compared to 11 seats of the NCP Sharad Pawar faction. Hence, with a considerable amount of power in the alliance, Ajit Pawar’s chances of becoming the CM are considerable.