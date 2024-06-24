National

Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: 1st Parliament Session Of 18th LS From Today; 750 Of 1,563 Students Skip NEET-UG Retest

Breaking News, June 24, LIVE Updates: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's coverage of national and international events. Our blog brings you up-to-the-minute updates on the most significant news. The focus today is on the first Parliament session of 18th Lok Sabha, NEET exam row, Kejriwal's bail and weather updates among other developments.

O
Outlook Web Desk
24 June 2024
24 June 2024
Inside view of the new parliament building

World News LIVE: Andhra Man Shot In US's Dallas During Robbery 

A 32-year-old Indian-origin man was fatally shot during a robbery at a convenience store in the US state of Texas on June 21. Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh, came to the US only eight months ago.

The incident occurred at a gas station convenience store in Pleasant Grove, Dallas on June 21.

Consul General D C Manjunath, who was in Dallas for a Yoga Day event on Sunday, confirmed to news agency PTI that the incident was unrelated to a shooting in Arkansas as previously reported by various sources.

NEET UG Exam Row: Nearly 50% Candidates Who Got Grace Marks Skip Retest

While 813 of the 1,563 candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks in the NEET-UG exam appeared for a retest on Sunday, 750 skipped the exam.

The retest was conducted at seven centres due to a controversy over grace marks awarded to students to make up for the loss of time at six centres where the NEET-UG examination started late on May 5. The Centre later told the Supreme Court that the grace marks were being scrapped and these 1,563 students would be given an option to appear for a retest.

There were allegations that the grace marks led to inflation of marks and contributed to six of the grace mark candidates from the same centre in Haryana scoring a perfect 720 along with 61 others.

Delhi Weather News LIVE: Light Rain Hits Delhi, Maximum Temp At 39.8 Degrees C

Light rains and cloudy sky brought some relief for Delhi on Sunday, with the maximum temperature being recorded at 39.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According to the weather department, a thunderstorm with rain is expected on June 24 and 25 as well.

Breaking News Today LIVE: 1st Parliament Session Of 18th Lok Sabha From Today

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 and will feature the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members. Following that, the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for June 26.

President Droupadi Murmu is slated to address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on June 27. READ FULL STORY

The row over appointment of BJP leader and seven-term member Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem speaker is likely show up during the Parliament session. The move has drawn flak from the opposition, which alleged that the claim of Congress member K Suresh to the post was overlooked by the government.

World News LIVE: Over 15 Cops, Several Civilians Killed By Gunmen In Russia's southern Dagestan

More than 15 policemen and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, were killed by armed militants in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan, its governor Sergei Melikov said in a video statement early Monday.

The gunmen opened fire on two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police post in two cities Sunday, according to the authorities.

(via AP)

Breaking News June 24 LIVE: Top Events And Developments In Focus Today

Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here’s a look at top events and developments in focus today:

  • First Parliament Session of 18th Lok Sabha

  • NEET UG Exam row

  • Weather Updates

  • T20 World Cup

  • Arvind Kejriwal's

