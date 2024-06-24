Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 58, BJP-DMK In War Of Words Over Demand For CBI Probe

"CBI started investigating the gutka case. But even after five years, there is no progress in the case. Similarly, during the 2016 state assembly election, a container full of money to the tune of Rs 570 crore was seized and the case was handed over to the CBI. Even after eight years, not even an FIR was filed in the case," stated DMK organizational secretary R S Bharthi, explaining the party's distrust regarding a CBI probe.