Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 58, BJP-DMK In War Of Words Over Demand For CBI Probe

As the death toll for the Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy rises to 58, the state government of DMK and opposition BJP are in a war of words over the demand for a CBI probe into the incident.
BJP State President K Annamalai and other party functionaries have demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the hooch tragedy.
In a petition submitted to the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, the BJP has demanded a CBI inquiry and alleged that members of the DMK were involved in the tragedy.
"The way the Tamil Nadu govt is taking forward the hooch tragedy case is not proper. DMK men are involved in this case, and we do not have confidence in the CB-CID investigation because they cannot go beyond the Tamil Nadu govt. So, our demand is to go for a CBI investigation," stated BJP's candidate from South Chennai Tamilisai Soundararajan.
Tamilisai added that the district administration "failed to find out that a large number of people were admitted to hospital a day before the incident came to light."
However, amid BJP's demand for the CBI probe, the ruling DMK government has stated that they don't have any trust in an inquiry conducted by the CBI.
"CBI started investigating the gutka case. But even after five years, there is no progress in the case. Similarly, during the 2016 state assembly election, a container full of money to the tune of Rs 570 crore was seized and the case was handed over to the CBI. Even after eight years, not even an FIR was filed in the case," stated DMK organizational secretary R S Bharthi, explaining the party's distrust regarding a CBI probe.
Following the incident, the Tamil Nadu police's Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department launched an investigation into the tragedy.
With the tragedy now claiming 58 lives, around 156 people have been admitted to hospitals across the state for consuming the spurious alcohol.