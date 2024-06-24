National

Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 58, BJP-DMK In War Of Words Over Demand For CBI Probe

BJP State President K Annamalai and other party functionaries have demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the hooch tragedy which has now claimed 58 lives.

PTI
Death Toll Rises To 58, BJP-DMK In War Of Words Over Demand For CBI Probe Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the death toll for the Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy rises to 58, the state government of DMK and opposition BJP are in a war of words over the demand for a CBI probe into the incident.

BJP State President K Annamalai and other party functionaries have demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the hooch tragedy.

In a petition submitted to the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, the BJP has demanded a CBI inquiry and alleged that members of the DMK were involved in the tragedy.

"The way the Tamil Nadu govt is taking forward the hooch tragedy case is not proper. DMK men are involved in this case, and we do not have confidence in the CB-CID investigation because they cannot go beyond the Tamil Nadu govt. So, our demand is to go for a CBI investigation," stated BJP's candidate from South Chennai Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Tamilisai added that the district administration "failed to find out that a large number of people were admitted to hospital a day before the incident came to light."

However, amid BJP's demand for the CBI probe, the ruling DMK government has stated that they don't have any trust in an inquiry conducted by the CBI.

"CBI started investigating the gutka case. But even after five years, there is no progress in the case. Similarly, during the 2016 state assembly election, a container full of money to the tune of Rs 570 crore was seized and the case was handed over to the CBI. Even after eight years, not even an FIR was filed in the case," stated DMK organizational secretary R S Bharthi, explaining the party's distrust regarding a CBI probe.

Following the incident, the Tamil Nadu police's Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department launched an investigation into the tragedy.

With the tragedy now claiming 58 lives, around 156 people have been admitted to hospitals across the state for consuming the spurious alcohol.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Bail: After Setback In SC, Delhi High Court To Announce Verdict On June 25
  2. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages
  3. Newly Wed Couple Shot Dead In Haryana's Hansi
  4. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 58, BJP-DMK In War Of Words Over Demand For CBI Probe
  5. Climate Change Impact: Heatwave, Heatstroke & Rising Temperature
Entertainment News
  1. Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack In Hawaii | What You Should Know About Shark Attacks In US
  2. Regional Cinema Stars Who Shined Bright In Bollywood
  3. Pankaj Tripathi: Before ‘Mirzapur’ Became A Global Phenomenon, We Were Just 'The Cast'
  4. Asha Negi Talks About Playing A Role So Close To Her Own Life In ‘Industry’
  5. ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Trailer: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh Take A Breakup Trip Of A Lifetime
Sports News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma Completes Fastest Fifty Of The Tournament
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  3. Paris 2024: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar Drain Putts For Early Olympic Golf Berths
  4. Igor Stimac's Remarks Intended To 'Malign' AIFF: India Football Federation Hits Back At Ex-Coach
  5. India Vs Australia, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: What Rohit Sharma, Mitch Marsh Said After Toss
World News
  1. Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack In Hawaii | What You Should Know About Shark Attacks In US
  2. Elon Musk Gives YouTuber Tim Dodd A Tour Of SpaceX's Starfactory
  3. Charli XCX Defends Taylor Swift At Her Concert After Fans Chant 'Taylor Is Dead'
  4. 3 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Cargo Ship Dali Leaves For Virginia
  5. Malaysia Airlines Flight To Bangkok Makes A U-Turn Due To A Pressurisation Issue
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  7. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages