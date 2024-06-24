Russia: Gunmen Kill Over 15 People, Including Cops, Priest, Civilians In Southern Dagestan

Over 15 people including policemen and civilians were reportedly killed by gunmen in Russia's southern Dagestan region on Monday, the authorities said. An Orthodox priest also was among the slain people killed by armed militants in the incident.
The attacks are said to have taken place in in churches, synagogues and a police traffic stop in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, which are some 120 kilometers apart.
According to the AP report, the militants attacked two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post in two cities in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan, killing a priest and at least six police officers
Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti cited the region's Interior Ministry as saying that six policemen were killed and 13 more were injured. Other reports said a church guard was also killed, and three civilians were also injured.
The Muftiate of Dagestan, a Muslim administrative body, put the total number of those killed at nine people, including seven policemen, and said that 25 more people were injured. The conflicting numbers couldn't be immediately reconciled.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks. The authorities have launched a criminal probe on the charge of a terrorist act.
Russian state news agency Tass cited law enforcement sources as saying that a Dagestani official was detained over his sons' involvement in the attacks.