Explained: Why Are Indians Dying Fighting For Russia In Ukraine War, How Is Indian Govt Dealing With Indians In War Zones?

Asfan and Hemil —the Gujarat resident killed last month— were apparently around each-other on the Ukraine's frontlines. Separately, Hemil's family told The Express that Imran, Asfan's brother, learnt about Hemil's death and informed the family on February 23. According to the information with the family, Hemil was killed in a missile strike on February 21.

Until the news of Hemil's death, his family was not aware that he was deployed in a war zone, according to The Express, which further reported that the family was under the impression that he was working as a 'helper' in Russia.

"Someone who identified himself as Imran, a resident of Hyderabad, whose brother was also with Hemil, called us on Friday (February 23) at 6 pm and informed us about his death in a missile attack in the war zone. He shared details of the incident and we were totally shocked. We had a talk with Hemil on the night of February 20 and he was all fine. When we asked him about what kind of work he was doing, he did not reveal much," said Ashwin Mangukiya, Hemil's father, to The Express.

Ashwin further told the paper, "We have come to know that after working for a few days, he was told to sign a document written in Russian language and later he was inducted into the warzone with a rifle. He wanted to return, and had talked to the agents as well as his superior officers in the Russian military, but nobody listened to him."