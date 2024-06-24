Arvind Kejriwal Bail: After Setback In SC, Delhi High Court To Announce Verdict On June 25

After a setback from the top court, the Delhi High Court is set to announce its verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's bail order on Tuesday - June 25. The verdict will decide if the Aam Aadmi Chief walks out of Tihar Jail or not.
On June 21, a vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain reserved its judgement after the Enforcement Directorate challenged the bail ordered by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.
On June 20, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted bail to the AAP supremo, who had been arrested for his involvement in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case. The trial court ordered the Delhi Chief Minister to submit a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh to the court.
However, hours before his release on Friday, the Delhi High Court stayed the order, remanding him to the few more days in Tihar Jail.
Challenging the High Court's stay order, Kejriwal and his counsel moved the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing. The hearing, which took place on Monday, proved as a setback for the Delhi CM.
Kejriwal's counsel called on the Supreme Court to lift the stay on the bail order before the High Court could pronounce its verdict.
"I know what I am asking. This court must stay the high court order before it is being pronounced just like the high court had stayed the bail order on mere mention by the Enforcement Directorate," stated Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, adding that the Delhi CM is not a flight risk for the courts.
The vacation bench of the top court deferred the hearing till June 26 and stated that they will be "pre-judging the issue".
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21 in relation to the Delhi Liquor Scam Policy case. With his arrest, Kejriwal became the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested and put into jail.
The AAP Chief was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court to campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 till June 1. On June 2, he surrendered himself to the authorities and returned to jail.