Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court To Challenge Delhi High Court Stay On Bail Order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the stay on his bail order imposed by Delhi High Court. The AAP Supremo had been granted bail on Thursday by the Rouse Avenue Court.
However, on Friday, Delhi HC passed the bail order and later on imposed a stay. As per reports, Kejriwal's counsel has appealed for an urgent hearing on Monday - June 24
Kejriwal was granted bail over his alleged involvement in the now-scrapped liquor policy case. However, the order passed by the ROuse Avenue court was paused by the High Court based on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate.
Hearing the matter in the High Court, a vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain stated that - "Till pronouncement, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed".
ED is expected to file its appeal in the next few days, based on which the High Court will grant a verdict.
As per Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for ED, the bail order was granted "without considering the required documents".
On Thursday, a vacation bench of Judge Nyay Bindu granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal and ordered the Delhi Cm to submit a bail bond of Rs 1 Lakh.
This is a developing story...