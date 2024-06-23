National

Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court To Challenge Delhi High Court Stay On Bail Order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the stay on his bail order imposed by Delhi High Court. The AAP Supremo had been granted bail on Thursday by the Rouse Avenue Court.

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court To Challenge Delhi High Court Stay On Bail Order
info_icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the stay on his bail order imposed by Delhi High Court. The AAP Supremo had been granted bail on Thursday by the Rouse Avenue Court.

However, on Friday, Delhi HC passed the bail order and later on imposed a stay. As per reports, Kejriwal's counsel has appealed for an urgent hearing on Monday - June 24

Kejriwal was granted bail over his alleged involvement in the now-scrapped liquor policy case. However, the order passed by the ROuse Avenue court was paused by the High Court based on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Hearing the matter in the High Court, a vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain stated that - "Till pronouncement, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed".

ED is expected to file its appeal in the next few days, based on which the High Court will grant a verdict.

As per Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for ED, the bail order was granted "without considering the required documents".

On Thursday, a vacation bench of Judge Nyay Bindu granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal and ordered the Delhi Cm to submit a bail bond of Rs 1 Lakh.

This is a developing story...

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  2. Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court To Challenge Delhi High Court Stay On Bail Order
  3. Sundar Singh Bhandari Helped Many Politicians, That Era Of Loyalty Different: Vasundhara Raje
  4. Man Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Their 8-Year-Old Son In MP
  5. Day In Pics: June 23, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Anil Kapoor Hails Success Of ‘Crew’, Says Important To Make Women-Led Films
  2. Tara Sutaria Recalls How It Was 'Quite Tough To Navigate' Her First Hindi Song 'Shaamat'
  3. Confirmed: Sonakshi Sinha Will Be A Bride In White; All Set For Registration Of Marriage
  4. Yo Yo Honey Singh Lands For 'Best Friend' Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding; 'Bina Daaru Piye Nachunga Mai Aaj'
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Sonakshi-Zaheer Pre-Wedding Festivities, Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Pics And More
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Unfolds; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  2. West Indies vs South Africa Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super 8: When, Where To Watch Group 1 Match
  4. Italy Vs Croatia, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  2. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
  3. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  4. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
  5. ‘Human Shielding In Action': Israeli Army Straps Wounded Palestinian To Jeep | Video
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Unfolds; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  6. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS