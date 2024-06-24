National

‘Psychologically On Backfoot’: Rahul Gandhi Flags 10 Issues In 'First 15 Days Of NDA'

Rahul Gandhi listed 10 issues that occurred in the first 15 days of the Modi 3.0 government. These included the NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak, deaths due to heatwave in North India, terror attacks in Kashmir, and more.

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the governing National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it has failed in its first 15 days back in power.

He listed 10 issues that occurred in the first 15 days of the Modi 3.0 government. These included the NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak, deaths due to heatwave in North India, terror attacks in Kashmir, and more. Notably, Monday was also the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a third consecutive term.

The Left And The Future Of India

BY Dwaipayan Sen

Gandhi listed 10 incidents and issues that have occurred since the Modi government began its third term, including:

1. Horrific train accident

2. Terrorist attacks in Kashmir

3. The plight of passengers in trains

4. NEET scam

5. NEET PG cancelled

6. UGC NET paper leak

7. Milk, pulses, gas, toll and expensive

8. Forests blazing with fire

9. Water crisis

10. Deaths due to lack of arrangements during heat wave

Gandhi accused the government of being “psychologically on the backfoot” and “busy saving his government”. He vowed that the opposition would continue to pressure the government and hold it accountable for its actions.

Earlier in the day, opposition leaders of Congress-led INDIA bloc marched to the Lok Sabha holding copies of the Constitution in their hands, leaders of the INDIA bloc marched to the Lok Sabha chamber.

Asked whether the message of the opposition was reaching out to the people, the former Congress president said, "Our message is reaching the public and no power can touch the Constitution of India and we will protect it."

