First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha To Take Place Tomorrow | Check Out What Is Lined Up

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday will administer the oath to Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Mahtab will then reach Parliament House and call the Lok Sabha to order at 11 am.

The proceedings will begin with members observing a moment of silence on the occasion of the first sitting of the 18th Lok Sabha.

This will be followed by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh placing on the table of the House the list of the members elected to the lower house.

Mahtab will then call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Leader of the Lok Sabha, to take oath as member of the House.