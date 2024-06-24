International

South Korea Factory Fire: 20 Foreign Nationals Killed In Fire At Battery Plant, Several Missing

As per firefighters and authorities on the scene, the death toll is expected to rise as the search operation continues. As of now, 22 are confirmed dead, of which 20 are foreign nationals

AP
20 Foreign Nationals Killed In Fire At Battery Plant, Several Missing Photo: AP
At least 22 people, of which 20 are foreign nationals, have been killed in a fire at a battery plant in South Korea. The plant, located in the Hwaseong in Seoul, is said to be one of the worst accidents to occur at a chemical factory in the country.

As per firefighters and authorities on the scene, the death toll is expected to rise as the search operation continues. As of now 22 are confirmed dead, of which 20 are foreign nationals - 18 Chinese, 1 Laotian and another whose nationality is yet to be determined.

Additionally, two workers have been seriously injured due to the blast and six have suffered from mild injuries and five people are said to be missing.

The blaze was reported at 10:30 AM at a lithium battery maker plant in Hwaseong. The main fire was brought under control at around 3:30 PM local time but was a challenge for the firefighters due to the lithium.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, one of the factory workers who managed to escape stated that an explosive combustion occurred in one battery cell at the time of the fire.

As per Yonhap news agency, all of the deceased were found on the second floor of the third unit of the factory. More details regarding the deceased will be verified after authorities conduct DNA testing.

Speaking on the death of foreign nationals, an official from the South Korean Foreign Ministry has stated that the government "plans to closely cooperate with the diplomatic missions of related countries in South Korea to support the victims and their families".

