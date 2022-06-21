Tribal leader and former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu will be presidential candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA), said BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday.

Nadda announced Murmu's name at a press conference following a meeting of the party top brass earlier on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Murmu will be the first tribal woman to be the President of India if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in the favour of the BJP-led NDA.

Expressing confidence that Murmu will be a "great president", Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said she has "rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure".

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022

Nadda's announcement came hours after BJP parliamentary board's meeting on presidential polls, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nadda, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier on Tuesday, 13 Opposition parties chose former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their presidential nominee.

(With PTI inputs)