Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Announces Tribal Leader Droupadi Murmu As NDA's Presidential Candidate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Droupadi Murmu has 'rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure'.

BJP Announces Tribal Leader Droupadi Murmu As NDA's Presidential Candidate
BJP's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu Twitter/Siddharth Shirole

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 10:13 pm

Tribal leader and former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu will be presidential candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA), said BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday. 

Nadda announced Murmu's name at a press conference following a meeting of the party top brass earlier on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Murmu will be the first tribal woman to be the President of India if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in the favour of the BJP-led NDA. 

Expressing confidence that Murmu will be a "great president", Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said she has "rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure".

Related stories

Presidential Polls: BJP Parliamentary Board Meets Hours After Opposition Finalises Yashwant Sinha's Name

BJP Rebel, Modi Critic, IAS: Who Is Yashwant Sinha, Joint Opposition Pick For President?

Nadda's announcement came hours after BJP parliamentary board's meeting on presidential polls, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nadda, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.  

Earlier on Tuesday, 13 Opposition parties chose former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their presidential nominee. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Draupadi Murmu Presidential Election Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) JP Nadda Narendra Modi Jharkhand Amit Shah Rajnath Singh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Yashwant Sinha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613