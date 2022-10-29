BJP Accuses Uddhav Thackeray Of Appeasement Politics After ‘Marathi Muslim’ Article In ‘Saamana’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday accused the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) of indulging in the politics of appeasement after the latter's mouthpiece 'Saamana' carried an article on "Marathi Muslims" supporting the former chief minister.

'Saamana' carried a front-page article on October 22 about the Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh backing Uddhav Thackeray, adding that the outfit is active in Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada, Vidarbha and western Maharashtra.

"The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Party wants to garner Marathi and Muslim votes, but it cleverly played with the words by calling them Marathi Muslims," Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said at a press conference.

He said his party would organise 'Jagar Mumbaicha Yatra' in November to spread awareness among the residents of the metropolis about this "politics of appeasement" as well as "corruption" in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Shelar said Thackeray was getting frustrated as he was staring at defeat in the BMC polls. The city's civic body, currently under an administrator after the terms of corporators ended, has been ruled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena for several years now.

“This is appeasement. Balasaheb (Thackeray) never believed in garnering votes in the name of religion and caste. Why did you (Uddhav) ditch this? Why do you have to seek votes in the name of caste and religion,” Shelar questioned.

"Then why can't you (Uddhav) have Marathi Jains, Marathi north Indians? Why the fissure between Marathi and Gujarati? Why did you quit Marathi Hindu?” Shelar added.

Asserting that the BJP stood for "Marathi-Mumbaikar", Shelar said his party will not ask for votes in the name of caste and religion but in the name of development.

Shelar also labelled former state environment minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray's tour of rain-affected areas in Maharashtra as "teaser and tokenism".

The BJP leader questioned why farm loans were not cleared by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi despite assurances.

