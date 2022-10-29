Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Accuses Uddhav Thackeray Of Appeasement Politics After ‘Marathi Muslim’ Article In ‘Saamana’

'Saamana' carried a front-page article on October 22 about the Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh backing Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray
File photo of Uddhav Thackeray. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 5:28 pm

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday accused the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) of indulging in the politics of appeasement after the latter's mouthpiece 'Saamana' carried an article on "Marathi Muslims" supporting the former chief minister.

'Saamana' carried a front-page article on October 22 about the Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh backing Uddhav Thackeray, adding that the outfit is active in Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada, Vidarbha and western Maharashtra.

"The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Party wants to garner Marathi and Muslim votes, but it cleverly played with the words by calling them Marathi Muslims," Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said at a press conference.

He said his party would organise 'Jagar Mumbaicha Yatra' in November to spread awareness among the residents of the metropolis about this "politics of appeasement" as well as "corruption" in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Shelar said Thackeray was getting frustrated as he was staring at defeat in the BMC polls. The city's civic body, currently under an administrator after the terms of corporators ended, has been ruled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena for several years now.

“This is appeasement. Balasaheb (Thackeray) never believed in garnering votes in the name of religion and caste. Why did you (Uddhav) ditch this? Why do you have to seek votes in the name of caste and religion,” Shelar questioned.

"Then why can't you (Uddhav) have Marathi Jains, Marathi north Indians? Why the fissure between Marathi and Gujarati? Why did you quit Marathi Hindu?” Shelar added. 

Asserting that the BJP stood for "Marathi-Mumbaikar", Shelar said his party will not ask for votes in the name of caste and religion but in the name of development.

Related stories

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maha Cong Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray To Extend Invitation

Uddhav Thackeray Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Bashes Shinde For Allegedly Copying From Their Proposed Symbols

CPI, Tushar Gandhi Extend Support To Uddhav Thackeray

Shelar also labelled former state environment minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray's tour of rain-affected areas in Maharashtra as "teaser and tokenism".

The BJP leader questioned why farm loans were not cleared by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi despite assurances.
 

Tags

National India Maharashtra Mumbai Shiv Sena Saamana Marathi Muslim BJP Uddhav Thackeray Appeasement Politics
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

10 BEST Sites To Buy Twitter Followers - 100% Real & Safe

10 BEST Sites To Buy Twitter Followers - 100% Real & Safe