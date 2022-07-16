Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arvind Kejriwal Says His Govt’s Schemes Not Freebies But Efforts To Make India Top Country

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks came after PM Narendra Modi earlier in the day cautioned people against what he called was a ‘revadi culture’ of offering freebies for winning votes.

undefined
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 5:31 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said his government's schemes for free education, healthcare and electricity were not "freebies" but efforts to lay the foundation for making India the number one country in the world.

He said education and health services will be free for all in the country if, by God's will, he is in a position to do so.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day cautioned people against what he called was a "revadi culture" of offering freebies for winning votes.

Without naming anyone, Kejriwal said, "I will tell you who is distributing 'Revadis' and giving freebies. This waiving of friends' loans worth thousands of crores and getting contracts worth thousands of crores from foreign tours for friends are giving freebies."

Related stories

Arvind Kejriwal Says Monitoring Relief Work After Wall Collapses In Delhi’s Alipur

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann To Lead AAP's Tiranga Yatra In Poll-Bound Himachal Pradesh's Palampur on Tuesday

Arvind Kejriwal Condoles Death Of Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

The prime minister used 'revadi', a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies being promised by various parties in their attempts to win power and said the people, especially the youth should guard against this.

"Through Farishtey scheme we saved 13,000 lives with timely free treatment to injured people in accidents. Ask their families, if Kejriwal is distributing "Revadis" or doing a virtuous thing," the Delhi chief minister told a press conference.

He said two kinds of politics -- one of honesty and the other of corruption -- were being practised in the country today. 

A sound foundation for making India the number one country in the world needs to be laid by giving good education and health services to all, he said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Delhi AAP Arvind Kejriwal Education Health Electricity AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Narendra Modi Prime Minister Of India BJP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest