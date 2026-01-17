Another Sexual Harassment Controversy: Did Kochi Muziris Biennale Turn Blind Eye To Misconduct?   

One of the biggest contemporary art festivals in the country, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has been embroiled in controversies over the years. For the second time since its launch in 2012, a top official has stepped down in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment. The spectre of the MeToo movement continues to haunt the festival. The recent revelation of the reason behind the resignation of Bose Krishnamachari as president of Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), allegedly due to a sexual harassment case filed against him with the internal complaints committee has sent shockwaves through the art community. However, this is not the first time that the biennale is in headlines for the wrong reasons.