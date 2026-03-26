Trump-Xi Summit In Beijing: May 14-15 Meeting Confirmed After Iran War Delay

US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 14 and 15. The White House announced the rescheduled summit after postponing the earlier trip due to the Iran conflict. Trump and Melania will host Xi and Peng Liyuan in Washington DC later this year.

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Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Trump and Xi last met in person in October on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Busan, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trump and Xi Jinping will hold summit in Beijing on May 14-15 after postponing earlier trip.

  • Visit rescheduled due to ongoing war in Iran; no precondition discussed on war end.

  • Trump and Melania will host Xi and Peng Liyuan for reciprocal visit to Washington DC later this year.

US President Donald Trump is set to visit China for a rescheduled summit with President Xi Jinping on 14 and 15 May, the White House announced on Wednesday.

Trump, who was earlier scheduled to travel to Beijing by the end of this month, postponed his trip due to the war in Iran, PTI reported.

Announcing Trump’s trip to China, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US president and First Lady Melania will also host President Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, for a reciprocal visit to Washington DC at a later date this year.

Responding to a question if the two leaders spoke about the conclusion of the war as a precondition to reschedule this meeting, she answered there was no discussion about the rescheduling of the meeting between the president and Xi.

“President Xi understood that it's very important for the president to be here throughout the region right now. He understood, obviously, the request to postpone and accept it, which is why we have a meeting,” Leavitt said.

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Asked if the war would conclude by the time of the meeting in May, Leavitt said, “Again, as I've said, we've always estimated approximately four to six weeks.”

Trump and Xi last met in person in October on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Busan, South Korea.

Trump said last week while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin in the Oval Office that he would be going to China in five or six weeks' time instead of at the end of the month. He said he would be rescheduling his trip to China, according to PTI.

“We're working with China, they were fine with it,” Trump said. “I look forward to seeing President Xi. He looks forward to seeing me, I think,” he added.

The US-Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28 and the retaliation by the Islamic nation extended the war to the entire Gulf region.

The US and Israel attack killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to PTI. The joint strikes came after days of build-up, with Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

The conflict has also taken a major toll on energy supply chains, especially across the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from PTI)

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