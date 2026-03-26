Violence In Ramzan, Anxiety On Ram Navami: Multiple Attacks On Muslims During The Holy Month

“Right now, the investigation is ongoing. Only after proper questioning will we be able to confirm anything. At this stage, these are only suspects,” an officer said. The initial version recorded by the police describes the incident as one involving “alleged cattle smugglers,” where “one vehicle was being followed by vehicles of so-called cow vigilantes,” leading to a collision in which “a person was found injured inside a vehicle” and later died. While the FIR invokes Section 302 (murder), no arrests had been made at the time of reporting. “We are searching for them… we have conducted raids at their homes, but they are not there,” the officer added, maintaining that action would follow once the accused are traced.