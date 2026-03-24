India Ranked 6th Most Polluted Country; UP's Loni Most Polluted City Globally: Report

"In the United States, annual average PM2.5 levels increased to 7.3 µg/m³. Smoke from wildfires in both Canada and the US raised averages across parts of the Great Lakes states in the summer and in the Pacific Northwest in the fall. El Paso was the most polluted major city in the United States. Historic dust storms triggered a 46 per cent increase in PM2.5 levels to 11.4 µg/m³ as the city recorded the highest number of major pre-summer dust storms since the 1930s.