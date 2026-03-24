Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation
Mango and cashew farmers from the Konkan region blocked the Mumbai–Goa National Highway on March 23 under Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti, protesting heavy crop losses due to erratic weather and demanding urgent government intervention for relief measures immediately. They are primarily demanding compensation for their crop loss.
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