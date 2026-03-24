Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

Mango and cashew farmers from the Konkan region stage a protest under the leadership of Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, blocking the Mumbai–Goa National Highway from 11 AM on March 23, demanding urgent government action after crop losses caused by erratic weather. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

1/7 Mango and cashew farmers from the Konkan region stage a protest under the leadership of Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, blocking the Mumbai–Goa National Highway from 11 AM on March 23, demanding urgent government action after crop losses caused by erratic weather. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook





2/7 Mango and cashew farmers from the Konkan region stage a protest under the leadership of Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, blocking the Mumbai–Goa National Highway from 11 AM on March 23, demanding urgent government action after crop losses caused by erratic weather. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook





3/7 Mango and cashew farmers from the Konkan region stage a protest under the leadership of Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, blocking the Mumbai–Goa National Highway from 11 AM on March 23, demanding urgent government action after crop losses caused by erratic weather. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook





4/7 Mango and cashew farmers from the Konkan region stage a protest under the leadership of Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, blocking the Mumbai–Goa National Highway from 11 AM on March 23, demanding urgent government action after crop losses caused by erratic weather. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook





5/7 Mango and cashew farmers from the Konkan region stage a protest under the leadership of Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, blocking the Mumbai–Goa National Highway from 11 AM on March 23, demanding urgent government action after crop losses caused by erratic weather. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook





6/7 Mango and cashew farmers from the Konkan region stage a protest under the leadership of Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, blocking the Mumbai–Goa National Highway from 11 AM on March 23, demanding urgent government action after crop losses caused by erratic weather. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook





7/7 Mango and cashew farmers from the Konkan region stage a protest under the leadership of Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, blocking the Mumbai–Goa National Highway from 11 AM on March 23, demanding urgent government action after crop losses caused by erratic weather. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook





