Rahul Chahar Returns To Surrey; India Spinner To Feature In County Championship 2026 For Eight Games

Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has signed another contract with Surrey to play the County Championship 2026

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Rahul Chahar in Chennai Super Kings training ahead of IPL 2026. Photo: ChennaiIPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rahul Chahar set to feature in County Championship 2026

  • The Indian spinner has signed a contract with Surrey

  • He will feature for eight matches in the County Championship 2026 season

India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar will return to Surrey to play in eight County championship matches, starting with the fixture against Hampshire at the Oval on June 7.

Chahar had made his Surrey debut in September last year, his only match for the club till date, and made an instant impression, picking up 10 wickets against Hampshire.

His second innings figure of 8 for 51 is the best first-class bowling figures by a debutant for the club, breaking William Mudie's 166-year-old record when he took 7/61 in 1859.

"I’m so excited to be coming back to Surrey this season. I really enjoyed my short spell in 2025 and jumped at the opportunity to come back this season when I spoke to Alec Stewart.

“Surrey is a successful Club and I want to help the team achieve its goals in 2026,” said Chahar, who has played seven white-ball matches for India.

Chahar also has 101 wickets from 27 first-class games.

Former England captain Alec Stewart, Surrey’s Director of Cricket, said: “Rahul came in last year and did an excellent job at Hampshire, showing his qualities.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming back to the group and seeing how he can contribute to winning games of cricket for Surrey.”

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