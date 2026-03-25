New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

After levelling the series in Wellington a couple of days ago, South Africa will be hoping to put up a similar performance in the 5th T20I today. Get the hourly weather update right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Hourly Weather Forecast
Captains Mitchell Santner (left) and Keshav Maharaj pose with the trophy ahead of the five-match New Zealand vs South Africa series. Photo: X/ICC
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand welcome South Africa for the series concluding 5th T20I today

  • The series is level at 2-2 coming into today's match

  • Check the hourly weather

The stage is set for a thrilling series decider as New Zealand and South Africa head to Hagley Oval, Christchurch, for the fifth and final T20I. With the series currently locked at 2-2, both sides have everything to play for in this winner-takes-all clash.

New Zealand will rely on the experience of Devon Conway and Tom Latham, who have been the mainstays of their batting order.

After a tough loss in the fourth match, the Black Caps’ bowling unit, led by the pace of Lockie Ferguson and the discipline of Ben Sears (6 wickets in the series), will be eager to exploit the conditions at Hagley Oval, which historically favors a balanced contest between bat and ball.

South Africa, meanwhile, enters with significant momentum following a 19-run victory in the fourth T20I. The Proteas have found a breakout star in Connor Esterhuizen, who leads the series scoring with 125 runs.

With Keshav Maharaj providing elite control in the middle overs, South Africa will fancy their chances of clinching a rare away series win against the Kiwis

New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Wellington Hourly Weather

info_icon

New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Squads

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen

Related Content
Jimmy Neesham is set to lead NZ in the 4th T20I against SA in Wellington - null
New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Wellington Hourly Weather Forecast Today
Captains Mitchell Santner (left) and Keshav Maharaj pose with the trophy ahead of the five-match New Zealand vs South Africa series. - X/ICC
New Zealand Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Auckland Hourly Weather Forecast Today
Captains Mitchell Santner (left) and Keshav Maharaj pose with the trophy ahead of the five-match New Zealand vs South Africa series. - X/ICC
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hamilton Hourly Weather Forecast Today
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram trains during a practice session ahead of their T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Markram Says He Must 'Separate' Batter From Captain
Related Content

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Katene D Clarke, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox

New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Live Streaming Info

Catch the live broadcast of the NZ vs SA 5th T20I on the Sony Sports Network. For Live streaming, watch it on the SonyLiv, FanCode and Amazon Prime Video app and website, respectively.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: RR, RCB Get New Owners In Whopping Deals; Ben Duckett Withdrawal Sparks Ban Talk

  2. Rinku Singh Named Kolkata Knight Riders' Vice-Captain For IPL 2026

  3. Rajasthan Royals Sold For 1.63 Billion US Dollars: Here's How Harsha Bhogle, Sourav Ganguly Reacted

  4. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Another Australian Quick As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season

  5. Who Is Kal Somani? America-Based Entrepreneur Behind USD 1.6 Billion Rajasthan Royals Acquisition

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  2. Day In Pics: March 24, 2026

  3. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

Entertainment News

  1. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  2. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  5. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  3. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  4. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  5. From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

  2. Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

  3. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  4. Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

  5. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  6. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident

  8. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links