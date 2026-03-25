New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Summary of this article
New Zealand welcome South Africa for the series concluding 5th T20I today
The series is level at 2-2 coming into today's match
Check the hourly weather
The stage is set for a thrilling series decider as New Zealand and South Africa head to Hagley Oval, Christchurch, for the fifth and final T20I. With the series currently locked at 2-2, both sides have everything to play for in this winner-takes-all clash.
New Zealand will rely on the experience of Devon Conway and Tom Latham, who have been the mainstays of their batting order.
After a tough loss in the fourth match, the Black Caps’ bowling unit, led by the pace of Lockie Ferguson and the discipline of Ben Sears (6 wickets in the series), will be eager to exploit the conditions at Hagley Oval, which historically favors a balanced contest between bat and ball.
South Africa, meanwhile, enters with significant momentum following a 19-run victory in the fourth T20I. The Proteas have found a breakout star in Connor Esterhuizen, who leads the series scoring with 125 runs.
With Keshav Maharaj providing elite control in the middle overs, South Africa will fancy their chances of clinching a rare away series win against the Kiwis
New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I: Wellington Hourly Weather
New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Squads
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Katene D Clarke, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox
New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Live Streaming Info
Catch the live broadcast of the NZ vs SA 5th T20I on the Sony Sports Network. For Live streaming, watch it on the SonyLiv, FanCode and Amazon Prime Video app and website, respectively.