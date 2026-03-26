French Oil Giant TotalEnergies Faces Court Battle In South Africa Over Offshore Drilling

Activists and fishing communities have warned of “catastrophic” consequences in the event of a potential oil spill, arguing that the approval process ignored long-term environmental threats and the impact on coastal livelihoods.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
totalenergies
The applicants are seeking to overturn environmental authorization for ultra-deep-water drilling in the Deep Western Orange Basin, located approximately 200 kilometers from the coast. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Activists and fishing groups are challenging TotalEnergies’ deep-water drilling plans off South Africa’s west coast, arguing the environmental approval was unlawful and ignores the risk of a "catastrophic" oil spill.

  • The applicants claim the approval process violated the constitution and environmental laws by prioritizing corporate interests over the rights and livelihoods of coastal communities.

  • TotalEnergies’ legal team argued that the company complied with all relevant environmental legislation, distinguishing between exploration activities and full-scale production.

A South African court is expected to deliver a ruling on a high-stakes legal challenge against TotalEnergies’ proposed deep-water oil and gas exploration off the country’s west coast, with environmental and fishing groups arguing that the project’s approval was unlawful and poses severe ecological risks.

The case, heard in the Western Cape Division of the High Court, was brought by Aukotowa Fisheries Primary Co-operative Limited, environmental justice organization The Green Connection, and the nonprofit Natural Justice. The applicants are seeking to overturn environmental authorization for ultra-deep-water drilling in the Deep Western Orange Basin, located approximately 200 kilometers from the coast.

The litigation names the Director-General of the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, and TotalEnergies EP South Africa (TEEPSA) as respondents.

Activists and fishing communities have warned of “catastrophic” consequences in the event of a potential oil spill, arguing that the approval process ignored long-term environmental threats and the impact on coastal livelihoods.

Related Content
New Zealand take on South Africa in the fifth and final T20I - X/ProteasMen
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 5th T20I: When And Where To Watch NZ V SA Match On TV & Online
Strikes On Gas And Oil Mark New Phase In The War - Source: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
Day 2O Of War In West Asia: Strikes On Gas And Oil Mark New Phase In Conflict
South Korea's Choe Yu-ri, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia. - | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP
South Korea 3-0 Iran, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Taeguk Ladies Route War Hit Iranians At Gold Coast – In Pics
The tankers, reportedly operating under foreign flags, are believed to have indirect ties to entities blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury for allegedly facilitating Iranian oil exports in violation of American sanctions. (representative image) - | Photo: Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
India Seizes Three Iran-Linked, US-Sanctioned Tankers Off Mumbai Coast
Related Content

At the core of the legal challenge is the claim that the authorization was “fatally flawed, irrational, and inconsistent” with South Africa’s Constitution, the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA), and the country’s climate and energy obligations. The applicants contend that the interests of a corporation were unlawfully prioritized over the rights of people living along the coastline.

They are asking the court to review and set aside both the Director-General’s decision to grant environmental authorization and the Minister’s subsequent decision to dismiss their appeals.

On Tuesday, Advocate Chris Loxton, representing TEEPSA, pushed back against the applicants’ arguments. He submitted that the relevant legislation—including NEMA and the National Environmental Management: Integrated Coastal Management Act (ICMA)—draws a clear distinction between exploration and production activities, and that TotalEnergies was in compliance with both acts.

“The applicants have not shown that there is any requirement of ICMA which was not in the course of complying with NEMA,” Loxton told the court. “They have not said, for example, that you were supposed to have done X and the consequence is Y.”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy Headlines India's Home Season Schedule - Check Fixtures

  2. Why IPL Teams Command Such High Valuations Among Cricket Leagues

  3. Vijay Mallya Congratulates RCB For Record Sale, Reminds Of His Initial Investment In Team

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI Clarifies Catch Rules; Impact Rule Stays

  5. Prithvi Shaw Eyes Redemption: Puts Past Mistakes Aside For Fresh Chapter With Delhi Capitals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. War In West Asia Disrupts Tomato Exports: Jharkhand's Farmers Forced To Sell Produce At Low Prices

  2. Day In Pics: March 25, 2026

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: Hezbollah Rejects Talks With Israel As Bombings Continue

  2. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  3. Trump Claims Iran Agreed to Drop Nuclear Weapons, Sent ‘Big Gift’ to US

  4. Eid In Gaza: Festive Fervour In The Shadow Of Conflict

  5. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

Latest Stories

  1. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE: US And Israel Press Attacks On Iran As Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Terms

  2. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  3. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  4. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’

  5. Project Hail Mary Finds It Difficult To Secure IMAX Screens In India Due To Dhurandhar 2, Fans Disappointed

  6. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  7. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today