Nuggets 142-135 Mavericks, NBA 2026: Jamal Murray Fires Hosts To Nervy Win
The Denver Nuggets produced one of their best offensive performances of the season, beating the Dallas Mavericks 142–135 in the NBA 2026 fixture at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Jamal Murray's season-high 53 points – 33 of them coming in the first half – was the driving force behind the home side's win. Nikola Jokic produced a brilliant triple-double with 23 points, 21 rebounds, and 19 assists. Despite Cooper Flagg's 26-point effort, the Mavericks ultimately went down after giving a tough fight.
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