Nuggets 142-135 Mavericks, NBA 2026: Jamal Murray Fires Hosts To Nervy Win

The Denver Nuggets produced one of their best offensive performances of the season, beating the Dallas Mavericks 142–135 in the NBA 2026 fixture at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Jamal Murray's season-high 53 points – 33 of them coming in the first half – was the driving force behind the home side's win. Nikola Jokic produced a brilliant triple-double with 23 points, 21 rebounds, and 19 assists. Despite Cooper Flagg's 26-point effort, the Mavericks ultimately went down after giving a tough fight.

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Denver Nuggets Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacts after hitting a basket and drawing a foul in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Ryan Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard, right, passes the ball a Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Nikola Jokić
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, back, fires the ball in an unsuccessful attempt to hit a basket over Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell as time runs out in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson, back right, passes the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton, back left, and guard Brandon Williams defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie passes the ball as he falls on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, center, holds up his elbow for trainer Jana Austin to tend to after he fell following a collision with Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson in pursuit of a long pass in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson, left, drives to the rim past Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball-Nikola Jokić
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, left, looks to pass the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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