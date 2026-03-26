Warriors 109-106 Nets, NBA 2026: Gui Santos Breakout Seals Home Win
The Golden State Warriors edged the Brooklyn Nets 109-106 in the NBA 2026 fixture at Chase Center on Wednesday, ending their home drought and clinching a play-in spot. Gui Santos starred for the hosts with a career-high 31 points, with his breakout performance leading a late Warriors rally. Brandin Podziemski scored 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Kristaps Porzingis added 17 points. Draymond Green sank two free throws with just over six seconds left on the clock, clinching the win for the Warriors.
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