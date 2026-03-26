Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community hold placards during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

1/10 Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community hold placards during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook





2/10 Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community hold placards during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook





3/10 Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community hold placards during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook





4/10 Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community hold placards during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook





5/10 Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community hold placards during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook





6/10 Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community hold placards during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook





7/10 Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community hold placards during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook





8/10 Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community hold placards during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook





9/10 Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community hold placards during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook





10/10 Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community hold placards during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook





