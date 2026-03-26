Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026
Activists argue that the legislation removes the crucial provision of self-perceived gender identity, narrows the definition of who qualifies as transgender, and excludes several socio-cultural identities, including transmasculine individuals. The protesters also demanded that the Bill be referred to a parliamentary standing committee, asserting that the proposed changes remove existing legal protections and introduce provisions that may affect community support networks.
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