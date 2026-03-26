Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Check Toss Update, Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars will take on Hyderabad Kingsmen in the first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, Thursday. Qalandars are the defending champions, who will eye their fourth title as they commence their campaign. Kingsmen, meanwhile will play their debut season in the PSL and will want to make their first match memorable with a victory.