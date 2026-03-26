Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Check Toss Update, Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Check the preview and toss update of the LQ vs HK PSL Season 11 match 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

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Outlook Sports Desk
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lahore qalandars vs hyderabad kingsmen pakistan super league 2026
Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne holding the PSL 2026 trophy during captain's photoshoot. Photo: thePSLt20/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The PSL 2026 commences on March 26

  • Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen will clash in the first match

  • The match will played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Lahore Qalandars will take on Hyderabad Kingsmen in the first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, Thursday. Qalandars are the defending champions, who will eye their fourth title as they commence their campaign. Kingsmen, meanwhile will play their debut season in the PSL and will want to make their first match memorable with a victory.

Lahore Qalandars enter the tournament as the team to beat, boasting one of the most feared bowling attacks in franchise cricket. Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Qalandars have maintained their core strength while adding variety to their lineup. The pace duo of Afridi and Haris Rauf remains their primary weapon, complemented by the international experience of Mustafizur Rahman and the spin of Usama Mir.

With explosive openers like Fakhar Zaman and steady middle-order contributors like Sikandar Raza and Abdullah Shafique, the champions possess a balanced roster capable of defending their crown on the flat, batter-friendly surfaces of Lahore.

The Hyderabad Kingsmen make their much-anticipated debut under the leadership of Australian star Marnus Labuschagne. Despite being the newcomers, the Kingsmen have assembled a squad aiming immediate success with some big names. The franchise made waves by signing Saim Ayub for a record PKR 12.60 crore, signaling their intent to dominate from the outset.

Their roster features a blend of global X-factor players like Glenn Maxwell and reliable domestic performers such as Usman Khan and Mohammad Ali. Under the guidance of head coach Jason Gillespie, the Kingsmen are expected to bring a disciplined yet aggressive brand of cricket to the league.

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The primary tactical battle centers on the powerplay contest between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Saim Ayub. Afridi’s ability to strike early with the new ball will be tested by Ayub’s innovative and fearless stroke-making. Furthermore, the middle-overs clash between Sikandar Raza’s spin and Glenn Maxwell’s power-hitting could prove decisive in setting or chasing a competitive total.

This opening fixture will be played behind closed doors due to regional security and logistical concerns, but the lack of a live crowd is unlikely to dampen the intensity on the pitch as two powerhouse squads face off for the first time.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the PSL 2026.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Playing XI

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Marnus Labuschagne(c), Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Sikandar Raza, Haseebullah Khan(w), Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah

Q

When will the Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026 match be played?

A

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026 match has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Q

Where will the Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026 match be played?

A

The Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Q

Will the Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026 match have any spectators?

A

No. The Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026 match have any spectators as the match will be played in closed door.

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