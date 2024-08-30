Akhilesh Jibes At Adityanath Over His 'Red Cap' Remark, Says 'Those Who Lack Motherly Love...'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a sharp jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "cap is red but deeds are black" remark, saying that it is all about perspective.
In a lengthy post on X, Yadav said that those who lack love, union and harmony in their lives have ill-will towards red colour.
Just a day before, Adityanath said, "Everyone is familiar with the misdeeds of the SP. If you turn the pages, the SP's history is full of black deeds. The SP's cap is red but its deeds are black. They are repeating their history."
Notably, SP party cadres usually wear red caps. Yadav said, "Question Hour of Parliament of the public (Janta Ki Sansad ). Question: What could be the reasons for getting angry about seeing red and black colour? Mark two points each. Answer -- Colours have a deep relation with the mind and psychology."
"If a colour is liked by someone in particular, then there are special psychological reasons for it and if someone gets angry on seeing a colour, then there are some negative psychological reasons for that too," he said.
The SP chief asserted that every colour is obtained from nature and people do not consider any colour to be negative.
"We should have multi-coloured goodwill towards those who have a negative view of division and disintegration because this is not their fault but the result of their monochrome narrow dominant thinking," he added.
He said that no colour is good or bad, rather "it is about perspective".
Noting that red colour is a symbol of union, Yadav said, "Those who lack love, union and harmony in their lives often have ill-will towards this colour."
Red is the colour of power and has a positive relation with many revered powers "but those who think that their own power is the greatest, they consider red colour a challenge," and "even a powerful bull gets angry on seeing red colour", the former UP chief minister said.
Talking about black, Yadav said that the colour particular in Indian context is a positive one, such as 'black tike' which is applied to children to protect them from evil eye.
"Those who lack the element of motherly love or good fortune in their lives, psychologically develop an aversion towards the black colour," he said.
Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that Adityanath was not yet able to recover from the shock of defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.