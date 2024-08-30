National

Akhilesh Jibes At Adityanath Over His 'Red Cap' Remark, Says 'Those Who Lack Motherly Love...'

"Those who lack love, union and harmony in their lives often have ill-will towards red colour," Yadav said.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav (L) and UP CM Yogi Adityanath |
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav (L) and UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo: X/@yadavakhilesh/PTI
info_icon

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a sharp jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "cap is red but deeds are black" remark, saying that it is all about perspective.

In a lengthy post on X, Yadav said that those who lack love, union and harmony in their lives have ill-will towards red colour.

Just a day before, Adityanath said, "Everyone is familiar with the misdeeds of the SP. If you turn the pages, the SP's history is full of black deeds. The SP's cap is red but its deeds are black. They are repeating their history."

Notably, SP party cadres usually wear red caps. Yadav said, "Question Hour of Parliament of the public (Janta Ki Sansad ). Question: What could be the reasons for getting angry about seeing red and black colour? Mark two points each. Answer -- Colours have a deep relation with the mind and psychology."

"If a colour is liked by someone in particular, then there are special psychological reasons for it and if someone gets angry on seeing a colour, then there are some negative psychological reasons for that too," he said.

The SP chief asserted that every colour is obtained from nature and people do not consider any colour to be negative.

"We should have multi-coloured goodwill towards those who have a negative view of division and disintegration because this is not their fault but the result of their monochrome narrow dominant thinking," he added.

He said that no colour is good or bad, rather "it is about perspective".

Noting that red colour is a symbol of union, Yadav said, "Those who lack love, union and harmony in their lives often have ill-will towards this colour."

Red is the colour of power and has a positive relation with many revered powers "but those who think that their own power is the greatest, they consider red colour a challenge," and "even a powerful bull gets angry on seeing red colour", the former UP chief minister said.

Talking about black, Yadav said that the colour particular in Indian context is a positive one, such as 'black tike' which is applied to children to protect them from evil eye.

"Those who lack the element of motherly love or good fortune in their lives, psychologically develop an aversion towards the black colour," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that Adityanath was not yet able to recover from the shock of defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. DPL 2024: Krish Yadav's Ton Helps West Delhi Lions Beat South Delhi Superstarz By Four Runs
  2. Pakistan Cricket Board Completes Deal To Rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Visitors Lose Seven Early Wickets At Lord's
  4. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  5. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Aaron Ramsdale Leaves Arsenal For Southampton In Permanent Deal
  3. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo Retains Spot In Portugal's Squad Ahead Of Openers Vs Croatia, Scotland
  4. Everton Vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Fulham Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Akhilesh Jibes At Adityanath Over His 'Red Cap' Remark, Says 'Those Who Lack Motherly Love...'
  2. VP Dhankhar Slams Kapil Sibal Over 'Symptomatic Malaise' Remark; Condemns Kolkata Doctor Rape Case
  3. Bengaluru: Woman Stands In Front Of Moving Car, Trying To Fake Accident; Caught On Dashcam | Video
  4. Mumbai: Man Slaps, Throws Ola Cab Driver To The Ground After He Dashes His Audi | VIDEO
  5. TN: Man Flashes Student At NIT Trichy Girls' Hostel, Masturbates In Front Of Her; Students Stage Protests
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
World News
  1. Italy: 2 More Under Scanner As Prosecutors Widen Probe Into Superyacht Sinking
  2. Middle-East: Convoy To Hospital Hit In Gaza, Israel Says Target Was Gunmen Who Seized Car
  3. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  4. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  5. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin