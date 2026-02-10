A Report Identifies 23,000 Former Devadasis; Recommends Special Package for Them

The report recommends a special package for their holistic rehabilitation, incentives for marriages , special scholarships, health coverage and skill-based livelihood support for former Devadasis.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Devadasi
Devadasi tradition
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A report on former Devadasis has identified over 23,000 former Devadasis.

  • The report recommended a special package for their holistic rehabilitation, incentives for marriages, special scholarships, health coverage and skill-based livelihood support for them.

  • The report identified 23,395 former Devadasis across 15 districts, including Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Raichur, Koppal, Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag and 90,092 family members belonging to the first, second and third generations.

In a crucial development a report on former Devadasis has identified over 23,000 former Devadasis. The report recommended a special package for their holistic rehabilitation, incentives for marriages including inter-caste marriages, special scholarships, health coverage and skill-based livelihood support, such former members.

Woman and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar submitted the re-survey report of former Devadasi women and their families across three generations to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

The report, prepared by the departments of Women and Child Development and Empowerment of the Differently Abled and Senior Citizens in coordination with the Karnataka State Women's Development Corporation, outlines wide-ranging measures to ensure dignity, education, healthcare and economic self-reliance for former Devadasis and their children.

"To understand the status of former Devadasis and their family members across three generations, and to ensure rehabilitation and delivery of government benefits, a re-survey was conducted," Hebbalkar said in a statement.

Related Content
Related Content

The re-survey identified 23,395 former Devadasis across 15 districts, including Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Raichur, Koppal, Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag, and documented details of 90,092 family members belonging to the first, second and third generations.

"The re-survey was undertaken to collect accurate information on age, address, education, social and economic status of former Devadasis, as well as details of their first, second and third generation family members," Hebbalkar said.

According to the findings, Bagalkote district recorded the highest number of former Devadasi women at 4,189, followed by Vijayanagara, Belagavi, Koppal and Ballari.

The minister said the survey was carried out using a technology-enabled approach.

"It was decided to develop a web application through Seva Sindhu and the Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services Directorate to effectively conduct the re-survey," she said.

The report recommended easing documentation norms in educational institutions, including relaxing the mandatory requirement of mentioning the father's name, introducing special scholarship schemes, providing access to residential schools and offering coaching for competitive examinations.

On healthcare and livelihoods, the report proposed wider coverage under government health schemes, distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards, skill development training, financial assistance for economic activities, and training in agriculture and animal husbandry to promote self-reliance.

Hebbalkar said, "based on this re-survey report, the government will initiate further measures to ensure rehabilitation and a dignified life for former Devadasis and their families."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Clinch 15-Run Win Despite Shubham Ranjane Resistance

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert-Finn Allen Duo Shatters Highest Partnership Record - Check Full List

  3. South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st Women's T20I: Fatima Sana's Knock Helps PAK-W Post 180 On The Board

  4. Nepal At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Event Celebrates Rise Of Rhinos In World Cricket

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of Tournament With Hamstring Injury

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Playing It Out: How Sport Is Becoming A Language For Mental Health

  2. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  3. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  4. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  5. Unemployment In J&K Stays Nearly Double National Average: Govt

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC