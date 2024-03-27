Shiv Sena UBT Releases First List Of 16 Candidates From Maharashtra For LS Polls

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday released its first list of 16 candidates from Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has nominated former Union ministers Anant Geete and Arvind Sawant from Raigad and South Mumbai constituencies respectively.
It has also fielded Rajan Vichare from Thane, Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North-West, and Sanjay Patil from Mumbai North-East for the elections to be held in April-May this year.
However, another MVA constituent, NCP led by Sharad Pawar is yet to officially declare its candidates in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Another MVA constituent in the state, Congress has also declared its candidates on some seats where there is no tussle with its alliance partners.
Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19.