Mamata Banerjee Slams 'Manufactured' Numbers After Exit Polls Project Victory For BJP in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee has criticised the recent exit polls for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for failing to show the ground reality.
After the Exit Polls for Lok Sabha projected another victory for NDA and for BJP in the state of West Bengal, the TMC Chief took a hit out at the pollsters and stated that the numbers were "manufactured at home two months back".
Speaking to TV9 Bangla, the TMC chief stated that the exit polls were not consistent with the ground reality.
"We had seen how the exit polls were conducted in 2016, 2019 and 2021. None of the predictions had turned out to be true," stated Banerjee, adding that the "exit polls were manufactured at home by some people two months back for media consumption. They have no value."
Along with Mamata Banerjee. TMC leader Santanu Sen also criticised the exit polls and stated that its projections fail to be true.
"Most of the exit polls had predicted a victory for the BJP in the 2021 assembly elections. But we all know what the actual results were -- TMC won a two-thirds majority. We believe in people's polls, not opinion polls or exit polls. The TMC will win more than 30 Lok Sabha seats in the state," stated Sen.
Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Project Setback for TMC, Victory For BJP
Exit polls were conducted on June 1 once the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were formally wrapped up. As per the projection made by several surveys, a BJP victory in West Bengal has been projected.
As per NDTV India- Jan ki Baat predictions, the BJP is set to secure 21 seats or more in West bengal. Republic TV-Matrize has projected that the BJP would win around 21-25 seats and the TMC would be reduced to 16-21 seats. The India Today Axis My India survey also projected a downfall for the TMC government in the state.
West Bengal has a total of 42 seats in the Lok Sabha. The counting of votes for the 2024 general elections will begin at 8 AM on June 4 by the Election Commission of India.