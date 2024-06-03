Elections

Mamata Banerjee Slams 'Manufactured' Numbers After Exit Polls Project Victory For BJP in West Bengal

After the Exit Polls for Lok Sabha projected another victory for NDA and for BJP in the state of West Bengal, the TMC Chief took a hit out at the pollsters and stated that the numbers were "manufactured at home two months back".

Mamata Banerjee Slams 'Manufactured' Numbers After Exit Polls Project Victory For BJP in West Bengal
info_icon

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee has criticised the recent exit polls for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for failing to show the ground reality.

After the Exit Polls for Lok Sabha projected another victory for NDA and for BJP in the state of West Bengal, the TMC Chief took a hit out at the pollsters and stated that the numbers were "manufactured at home two months back".

Speaking to TV9 Bangla, the TMC chief stated that the exit polls were not consistent with the ground reality.

"We had seen how the exit polls were conducted in 2016, 2019 and 2021. None of the predictions had turned out to be true," stated Banerjee, adding that the "exit polls were manufactured at home by some people two months back for media consumption. They have no value."

"The way BJP tried polarisation and spread false information that Muslims were taking away quotas of SC, ST and OBCs, I don't think Muslims will vote for BJP. And, I think the CPI(M) and Congress helped the BJP in West Bengal," the chief minister added further.

The NDA, however, seems to not be achieving its target of 400-plus seats, as per projections by pollsters. - PTI
Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt Set For 3.0, INDIA 'Bloc-ked', NDA Projected To Score 370-Plus

BY Nayanika Sengupta

Along with Mamata Banerjee. TMC leader Santanu Sen also criticised the exit polls and stated that its projections fail to be true.

"Most of the exit polls had predicted a victory for the BJP in the 2021 assembly elections. But we all know what the actual results were -- TMC won a two-thirds majority. We believe in people's polls, not opinion polls or exit polls. The TMC will win more than 30 Lok Sabha seats in the state," stated Sen.

Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Project Setback for TMC, Victory For BJP

Exit polls were conducted on June 1 once the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were formally wrapped up. As per the projection made by several surveys, a BJP victory in West Bengal has been projected.

As per NDTV India- Jan ki Baat predictions, the BJP is set to secure 21 seats or more in West bengal. Republic TV-Matrize has projected that the BJP would win around 21-25 seats and the TMC would be reduced to 16-21 seats. The India Today Axis My India survey also projected a downfall for the TMC government in the state.

West Bengal has a total of 42 seats in the Lok Sabha. The counting of votes for the 2024 general elections will begin at 8 AM on June 4 by the Election Commission of India.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Local Train Services Hit Due To Technical Glitch At Borivali Station
  2. Stock Market: Sensex, NIFTY Post Massive Jump As Exit Polls Predict NDA's Return
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 13, Including 4 Children, Killed After Tractor Overturns In Rajgarh; President Reacts
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama
  5. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Sees A Slight Growth On First Sunday
  2. Kangana Ranaut Speaks In Support Of Raveena Tandon After She Was Attacked: What Happened Is Absolutely Alarming
  3. Suriya Sports Fu Manchu And Mullet As He Goes Retro For Karthik Subbaraj's 'Suriya 44'
  4. Natasa Stankovic Shares Mirror Selfie Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya - Check Pic Inside
  5. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Shehzada Dhami Recalls How A Director Was Rude To Him On The Sets
Sports News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Thriller Leads To First Super Over Since 2012 - Full List
  2. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Cruises Past Anastasia Potapova - In Pics
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  4. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  5. Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce Reveal Jose Mourinho To The Fans - In Pics
World News
  1. North Korea To Stop Flying Trash Balloons As South Korea Vows 'Unbearable' Punishment
  2. 'Planet Parade' On June 3: Not So Rare, Says NASA, Debunks Social Media Claims Of '6 Planets Visibly Aligning'
  3. On Cam | One Dead After 2 Planes Collide During Air Show In Portugal
  4. Japan: Fresh Earthquake In Ishikawa Collapses 2 Houses Damaged In Deadly Jan 1 Quake; No Injuries
  5. Israeli Airstrikes Near Syria's Aleppo City Kills Several: Syrian State Media
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 'We Are Very Hopeful', Says Cong Leader Sonia Gandhi; 400 CAPF Companies To Remain In WB Till June 19
  2. Music As Resistance: The Voices Of Kashmir's Urban Youth
  3. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  4. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Namibia Vs Oman Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NAM Bowl First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs
  6. Apple Has Now Labeled iPhone 5s As 'Obsolete': What Does It Mean?
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  8. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today