Maha Politics: Cong Leader Calls Uddhav-Led Shiv Sena Candidate 'Khichdi Chor' As Debate Unfolds Over Seat Sharing

Exposing the rift between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties in Maharashtra, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena over premature announcement of the Lok Sabha candidates for four seats in Mumbai.
Nirupam's verbal attack came as the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar, son of MP Gajanan Kirtikar in connection with the alleged irregularities in the distribution of 'khichdi' to migrants during Covid-19.
What did the Congress leader say?
While addressing a press conference, the Congress leader termed the act of declaring Amol Kirtikar's candidacy for Mumbai North-West a "violation of alliance dharma" and called the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader a "khichdi chor".
"The Sena has given ticket to a khichdi chor... We will not work for khichdi chor candidates," Nirupam said.
Seeking the intervention of the Congress leadership, Nirupam accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) of "burying" the party in Mumbai by unilaterally allotting it just one of the six seats in the metropolis.
"Out of six (Lok Sabha) seats in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest five seats, and one seat has been left for the Congress like charity. This decision is aimed at burying the Congress in Mumbai," he said.
"Shiv Sena should not take an extreme stand. This will cause a huge loss to Congress. I want the Congress leadership to intervene, if not, then break the alliance to save the party. The decision of an alliance with Shiv Sena will prove self-destructive for Congress," Nirupam further said.
How did Shiv Sena (UBT) react?
Reacting to Sanjay Nirupam's remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said, "Who is he (Nirupam)? I don't know. There is discipline in our party. Once Uddhav Thackeray declares it (names of candidates) the matter is over."