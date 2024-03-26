Elections

Cong Seeks Abhijit Gangopadhyay's LS Candidature Withdrawn Over 'Gandhi And Godse' Remark

The debate was sparked by former Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's 'cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse' remark at a Bengali news channel where he also mentioned the 'necessity of examining all facets of historical events'.

Outlook Web Desk
PTI
BJP Lok Sabha candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay | Photo: PTI
Furious over former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay's controversial "cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse" remark, Congress on Tuesday demanded withdrawal of his candidature for the Lok Sabha polls from the BJP.

The debate was sparked by Gangopadhyay's "cannot choose between (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Naturam) Godse" remark at a Bengali news channel here he also mentioned that he felt compelled to dig deep into the reasoning behind Godse's actions.

While criticising Gandhi's murder, Gangopadhyay also underscored the "necessity of examining all facets of historical events".

"As someone from the legal profession, I must try and understand the other side of the story. I must read his (Nathuram Godse) writings and understand what triggered him to kill Mahatma Gandhi. Until then, I cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse," he was quoted as saying.

How did Congress react?

Reacting to Gangopadhyay's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday said, "It is worse than pathetic that a judge of the Calcutta High Court, who resigned to contest the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate blessed by none other than the prime minister, now says that he cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse."

"This is totally unacceptable and his candidature should be withdrawn forthwith by those who spare no effort to appropriate the Mahatma's legacy," Ramesh asserted.

"What will the Father of the Do-nation do to protect the Father of the Nation?" he said.

BJP names Abhijit Gangopadhyay as Lok Sabha candidate

After joining the saffron camp recently, Gangopadhyay was named among the 19 candidates announced by the BJP on Sunday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

