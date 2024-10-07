Elections

J&K Set To Get Elected Govt After A Decade, Results For Haryana Also Out Tuesday | Details Inside

The results for the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections will be announced on October 8, with counting starting at 8:00 am.

Haryana And J&K Assembly Polls
Voters stand in a queue to cast votes at a polling center at Khan Sahib in Budgam district during the second phase. | Photo: PTI
The assembly election results for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) will be declared on October 8, 2024, marking crucial moments for both regions. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am across both states, with election officials arriving at counting centres as early as 5:00 am.

Final preparations, including a three-tier security system, are in place for the smooth conduct of the vote count.

Election Background

Haryana saw 65.65% voter turnout in a single-phase election held on October 5, 2024, with voters casting ballots in 90 constituencies across more than 20,000 polling stations. This election is crucial for the state, where the BJP, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is vying for a third consecutive term. The Congress, which has been out of power for 10 years, is eyeing a comeback, with leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading the charge.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir elections were historic, as this was the first time elections were held in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Polling occurred in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, across 90 constituencies, with a turnout of 63.88%. Unlike Haryana, J&K witnessed multi-cornered contests, with parties like the National Conference (NC), Congress, BJP, and JKPDP all competing fiercely for influence in the post-Article 370 landscape.

Key Candidates

In Haryana, major contenders include Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (BJP), Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress), and Dushyant Chautala (JJP). Other prominent figures include Om Prakash Dhankar (BJP), Vinesh Phogat (Congress), and Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP).

For J&K, top contenders include former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah (NC) and Iltija Mehbooba Mufti (JKPDP). Other important candidates include Vikar Rasool Wani (Congress), Ravinder Raina (BJP), and Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Congress).

Election Moods: Students from Bhavishya Sainik Academy in Jind training for the Agnipath entrance exam - Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Agniveer, Farmers And Employment Take Centre Stage

BY Sharmita Kar

Previous Elections Overview

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning 40 seats but falling short of an outright majority. They formed a coalition government with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which secured 10 seats, allowing Manohar Lal Khattar to continue as Chief Minister. The Congress, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, won 31 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured just one seat.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the 2014 Assembly polls saw the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) become the single-largest party with 28 seats. The BJP followed closely with 25 seats, leading to a coalition government under Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. After his death, Mehbooba Mufti took over as Chief Minister but resigned in 2018 when the BJP withdrew from the coalition. The National Conference (JKNC) won 15 seats, while the Congress secured only 12 seats.

Counting Process

The counting process will begin with postal ballots, reserved for security personnel, people with disabilities, and essential government workers, followed by votes cast via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Early trends are expected by noon, but a clear picture will likely emerge by late afternoon. Results will be available on the Election Commission of India’s website and various TV channels.

Exit Poll Predictions

Exit polls have projected different scenarios in the two regions.

All political parties used social media extensively in this election
New faces, Extensive Use Of Social Media Mark This Kashmir Election  

BY KE Durdanah

In Haryana, exit polls point to a Congress resurgence, with some polls predicting that the party might secure more than 50 seats, well above the 46-seat majority needed in the 90-member assembly. If accurate, this would mark a significant victory for the Congress, returning to power after a decade.

In Jammu and Kashmir, exit polls predict a hung assembly, with the National Conference-Congress alliance slightly ahead. According to the Axis My India poll, the NC-Congress could win between 35 to 45 seats, while the BJP is expected to secure 24 to 34 seats. With a majority mark of 46, no party is predicted to cross the threshold, leaving the possibility of a coalition government.

