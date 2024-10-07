The massive victory of Rashid was described like this by Abdullah in a tweet on social media platform X on June 4, 2024: “I think it’s time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that’s all that matters.” This was followed by another tweet on X by Abdullah on June 6, 2024, in which he quoted a few lines from an article by Praveen Swami on June 5, 2024, describing Rashid’s win as something that will “empowering secessionism” in the Valley.