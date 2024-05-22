Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Date: MSBSHSE To Declare Class 10 Result Soon, How To Check

With the Class 12 Results declared, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 10 SSC Results soon. Once the Maharashtra Board 10th Results are declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website of the state board - mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra HSC Results 2024 were declared on May 21 by the state board. As per the announcement, a total of 93.37 percent of students cleared their Class 12 board exams. For the division wise result, Konkan topped and secured the highest pass percentage.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Date
With the 12th results declared, Maharashtra SSC Results for Class 10 students are expected to be declared very soon.
As per local reports, it is unlikely that the SSC results will be announced before May 31. Based on past trends and results, students can expect their Maharashtra 10th Result in the first week of June.
However, students must remember to wait for an official announcement from the state board and not fall prey to fake announcements for the SSC Results.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Soon - How To Check MSBSHSE 10th Result
Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link for SSC Examination Result 2024
Enter your roll number, seat number, mother's name and other details asked for
Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
For the 2024 exams, around 16 lakh students are said to have appeared for the Maharashtra Board 10th exams. The exams were held from March 1 to 26, 2024.
Last year, a total of 93.83 percent of students passed the exam, For the SSC Results as well, Konkan division emerged at the top with a pass percentage of 98.11 percent.