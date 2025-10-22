|RANK 2026
|INSTITUTION
|STATE
|FACULTY STUDENT RATIO
Weightage - 25%
|RESEARCH
Weightage - 20%
|EMPLOYABILITY
Weightage - 25%
|FACULTY QUALITY
Weightage - 20%
|INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY
Weightage - 10%
|OVERALL SCORE
|1
|SIES SCHOOL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES NAVI MUMBAI
|Maharashtra
|99.84
|99.73
|99.45
|99.59
|90.67
|98.75
|2
|NMIMS – SCHOOL OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT MUMBAI
|Maharashtra
|99.64
|99.09
|99.91
|99.91
|90.03
|98.69
|3
|IIHMR UNIVERSITY JAIPUR
|Rajasthan
|99.64
|99.09
|99.91
|99.91
|90.03
|98.69
|4
|NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION AND RESEARCH (NIPER) AHMEDABAD
|Gujarat
|99.64
|99.09
|99.91
|99.91
|90.03
|98.69
|5
|CHITKARA UNIVERSITY – CHITKARA BUSINESS SCHOOL RAJPURA
|Punjab
|99.64
|99.09
|99.91
|99.91
|90.03
|98.69
|6
|LOVELY PROFESSIONAL UNIVERSITY (LPU) PHAGWARA
|Punjab
|98.74
|99.07
|99.82
|99.13
|89.87
|98.27
|7
|JAMIA HAMDARD UNIVERSITY NEW DELHI
|Delhi
|99.7
|99.33
|98.76
|99.03
|89.72
|98.26
|8
|VISHWAKARMA UNIVERSITY PUNE
|Maharashtra
|99.23
|98.31
|99.86
|98.97
|90
|98.23
|9
|GALGOTIAS UNIVERSITY GREATER NOIDA
|Uttar Pradesh
|98.96
|98.3
|99.63
|99.55
|89.8
|98.2
|10
|ASBM UNIVERSITY BHUBANESWAR
|Odisha
|99.11
|99
|99.08
|98.98
|89.97
|98.14
Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Prominent Institutions- Pharmacy Management
A total of 10 prominent schools specialising in pharmacy management in India have made the cut for Outlook-ICARE Rankings for India's Best B-Schools 2026. Here's the complete list
