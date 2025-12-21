Outlook's Scoops, Scams, Scandals: The Stories That Would Not Stay Buried

About two-years-old, Outlook earned its spurs as a serious investigative magazine with explosive reports on betting and match-fixing in Indian cricket. Many top players and top teams from the world were involved, with fingers pointing towards India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, pacers Manoj Prabhakar and Madan Lal, swashbuckling batter Ajay Jadeja, right up to even Kapil Dev. Though no top player was arrested, some of them faced bans. The exposé shook the sporting world so much that fans became sceptical about every dropped catch, every careless shot and every wayward ball, a cynicism that exists even today.