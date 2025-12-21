Outlook's Scoops, Scams, Scandals: The Stories That Would Not Stay Buried

Outlook magazine was founded with the idea that journalism as a public record mattered. Over the years, the investigations the magazine has carried out have changed the face of India.

Outlook Bureau
Estimates peg the turnover in a single one-dayer in betting centres across India at Rs 100 crore
Gambler's Den: Estimates peg the turnover in a single one-dayer in betting centres across India at Rs 100 crore
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Outlook magazine earned its stripes as one of India's leading investigative magazines through a series of high-profile and explosive reports.

  • Only two-years in production, Outlook uncovered a network of match-fixing and betting in Indian cricket.

  • Outlook was also the news medium on which all of the Niira Radia tapes were published, a news moment that changed India forever.

About two-years-old, Outlook earned its spurs as a serious investigative magazine with explosive reports on betting and match-fixing in Indian cricket. Many top players and top teams from the world were involved, with fingers pointing towards India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, pacers Manoj Prabhakar and Madan Lal, swashbuckling batter Ajay Jadeja, right up to even Kapil Dev. Though no top player was arrested, some of them faced bans. The exposé shook the sporting world so much that fans became sceptical about every dropped catch, every careless shot and every wayward ball, a cynicism that exists even today.

When the PR professional Niira Radia’s conversations with the high and mighty of politics, the corporate world and media hit the headlines, Outlook actually got and published all the transcripts. These were conversations about various deals, favours and quid pro quo by respected and venerated journalists, industrialists and politicians. What everyone broadly knew about how the deals were made in the corridors of power, was now available in transcripts.

The magazine went on to expose many more murky deals—the paid news business between politicians and media houses, questionable defence deals, the mafia in Mumbai, child trafficking, abuse in the Church, the medical insurance scam and many more.

Outlook's Investigation into match-fixing in Indian cricket
Outlook's Investigation into match-fixing in Indian cricket
The Maze of Match-fixing: (From left) Manoj Prabhakar contests the vague findings of the Y. V. Chandrachud report; Sources say that the bookies have at least one cricketer from every international team on their payroll; The CBI named nine international players who have in some way or the other been connected with the bookies

The Niira Radia Tapes
The Niira Radia Tapes
Extensive Network: Though there were said to be over 5,000 conversations, only a tiny fraction were actually leaked. But the leakers had organised them well, providing transcripts and arranging the tapes so that Radia’s conversations with relatively well-known people were bunched together and featured prominently

Paid For News Scandal
Paid For News Scandal
Words for a Price: The story on paid news exposed how it has become common for many media houses to compromise on ethics, publish stories in exchange for money

Dawood's Growing Empire
Dawood's Growing Empire
Dawood's Growing Empire
Dawood's Growing Empire
Crime Inc.: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s business is growing. Its LTTE-aided narcotics and arms network now spans the globe.

Hashimpura Massacre
Hashimpura Massacre
A night before May 22, 1987, 42 young Muslim men from Hashimpura, near Meerut city, were murdered in cold blood by men in uniform

Trafficked, Forced To Have Babies: Adivasi Women Turned Baby-making machines
Trafficked, Forced To Have Babies: Adivasi Women Turned Baby-making Machines
Skeletons in the Closet: Trafficked, traded, enslaved, raped and made to conceive babies for adoption. Adivasi girls are turned into baby-making machines that fetch Rs 1-4 lakh per child.

A Rape Scandal That Rocked Kerala
A Rape Scandal That Rocked Kerala
Sex, violence, corruption rock the church in Kerala

Submarine Scam
Submarine Scam
Sting of the Scorpene: It was the Indian Navy’s Bofors. The story on the submarine deal exposed a “wider conspiracy” not only to sell the nation’s secrets but also influence a deal stuck since 1997

Indian Bank Scam
Indian Bank Scam
Nailing the Nexus: Was the Indian Bank used to fund the LTTE? A well-connected Singapore-based NRI could have been the middleman

Medical Insurance Scam
Medical Insurance Scam
Insure and be Insecure: How medical insurance is flawed, from beginning to end. Why nobody is happy—the customer as well as the insurer: the morass that is Indian healthcare

Shelter Home Scam
Shelter Home Scam
House of Horrors: The Muzaffarpur and Deoria revelations outraged people’s ­conscience, but the rot in shelter homes goes far beyond. The failure is pervasive and systemic

Saahil : 30 Years Of Irreverence
What A Magazine Means To Me?
Nehru and the Unseen Lion: (Left) In a post-truth world of politics, it is a necessary intervention to talk about the good and the bad both and about the context of the times that Jawaharlal Nehru belonged to. (Right) The Emergency has been invoked many times and there are a lot of stories from those days. Outlook recounts them and looks at the continuing political rhetoric surrounding the Emergency
Saints And Scoundrels: Outlook's Portraits Of Influence
ShutterStock : Gudavarthy’s discussion subtly implies that the inability of the movement to electorally dislodge the BJP signals ideological incoherence.
Beyond Binary: Bahujan Has Its Own Ideological Enchantment
The Caste Con Census by Anand Teltumbde Cover
The Caste Con Census: Why Counting Caste May Wound More Than It Heals

This article appeared as Scoops, Scams, and Scandals in Outlook’s January 1, 2026, issue 30 years of Irreverence which commemorates the magazine's 30 years of journalism. From its earliest days of irreverence to its present-day transformation, the magazine has weathered controversy, crisis, and change.

