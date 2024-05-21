Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 - Girls Outperform Boys, Konkan Division Tops

As per the results announced by the board's chairperson Sharad Gosavi, girls have outperformed the boys in the HSC Result 2024. As per the state board, 95.44 percent girls cleared the Class 12 board exams as compared to 91.60 percent boys.

For the division-wise results, Konkan division topped with a pass percentage of 97.51 percent. Nashik division came in second with 94.71 percent, followed by Pune at third with 94.44 percent

Konkan - 97.51 percent

Nashik - 94.71 percent

Pune - 94.44 percent

Kolhapur - 94.24 percent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 94.08 percent

Amravati - 93 percent

Latur 92.36 percent

Nagpur 92.12 percent

Mumbai - 91.95 per cent.

This year, a total of 14,33,371 students registered for the exams conducted, of which, 14,23,970 students appeared and around 13,29,684 passed the HSC Exams.