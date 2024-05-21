Education

MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Class 12 Result. For the HSC Result 2024, a total of 93.37 percent of students have passed. Read below to know where and how to check the Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024,

Screengrab from official website
Maharashtra Board HSC Result Declared
info_icon

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Class 12 Result. Students who appeared for the MSBSHSE HSC Exams will be able to check their results on the official website of the board - mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra State Board has announced that a total of 93.37 percent of students have passed the Class 12th Exam. Based on previous results, the Maharashtra board declared the result first and then release the link for students to download their HSC Scorecard.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Direct Link | Maharashtra 12th Result 2024 Scorecard Download | HSC Result 2024 Maharashtra Direct Link

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 - Where To Check?

For the Maharashtra HSC Result 2024, the link will be activated at 1 PM on the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

Apart from this website, students will also be able to download their MSBSHSE 12th Result from another official website - hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 - How To Check

  • Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in or hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for HSC Examination Results 2024

  • Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details asked for

  • Your Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout of your scorecard for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 - Girls Outperform Boys, Konkan Division Tops

As per the results announced by the board's chairperson Sharad Gosavi, girls have outperformed the boys in the HSC Result 2024. As per the state board, 95.44 percent girls cleared the Class 12 board exams as compared to 91.60 percent boys.

For the division-wise results, Konkan division topped with a pass percentage of 97.51 percent. Nashik division came in second with 94.71 percent, followed by Pune at third with 94.44 percent

  • Konkan - 97.51 percent

  • Nashik - 94.71 percent

  • Pune - 94.44 percent

  • Kolhapur - 94.24 percent

  • Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 94.08 percent

  • Amravati - 93 percent

  • Latur 92.36 percent

  • Nagpur 92.12 percent

  • Mumbai - 91.95 per cent.

This year, a total of 14,33,371 students registered for the exams conducted, of which, 14,23,970 students appeared and around 13,29,684 passed the HSC Exams.

