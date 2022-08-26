Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Nimrat Kaur Slams Delta Airlines For Having Lost Her Luggage

Nimrat Kaur took to social media to bash a popular airline company. The actress has explained the entire ordeal in a longish tweet.

Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 7:39 pm

Nimrat Kaur took to social media to slam Delta Airlines. The actress was recently flying down to Mumbai from the US and she had to face an ordeal with her luggage not only going missing but creating enormous problems for her. Taking to Twitter, Nimrat wrote, “I’ve been informed your operations in India are no longer functional. Taking up this matter here to draw your attention to this horrifying ordeal and help me sort this highly stressful situation. (sic).”

Explaining the entire matter in detail, Nimrat writes, “My journey from Mumbai was scheduled back from Detroit on the morning of August 22nd. After an utterly exhausting ordeal of nearly 40 hours of cancelled and delayed flights due to unprecedented circumstances, I landed in Mumbai without both my checked in bags. Despite multiple assurances between Detroit, Paris and Dubai airports about the luggage being in place, one bag continues to remain untraceable. The one that did finally arrive came bashed and damaged as if it had been tried to be broken into.”

Adding further she pens, "The shock and horror of this ongoing experience aside; I shudder to think if this sort of violation is possible with a passenger or a supposed "privileged travel profile and access" what's even going on elsewhere. Not only am I mentally and physically exhausted with this now 90 hours and counting, thoroughly disorienting ordeal, I am at my wits end with how this matter will be resolved and the overall harassment dealt with.”

Getting one’s luggage lost is indeed one of the tough tasks and very stressful. Delta airlines did respond to Nimrat Kaur’s message on Twitter.

Related stories

Nimrat Kaur Lashes Out At People For Trolling Her Weight Gain; Says They Don't Have 'Basic Courtesy'

Nimrat Kaur Pens An Impactful Letter On Body Positivity

Nimrat Kaur

They’ve assigned a person to look into the matter and get the issue sorted out as early as possible. Let's wait and watch whether Nimrat Kaur finally manages to get her baggage issue sorted or not.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Hollywood Actress Bollywood Actresses Nimrat Kaur Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet