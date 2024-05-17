Hollywood

2024 ACM Awards Winners List: Lainey Wilson And Chris Stapleton Dominate The Night With Top Honours

The list of winners of the 59th edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards have been revealed.

Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton at ACM Awards 2024
The 59th edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards took place on May 16, 2024, at the Ford Centre at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The ceremony was hosted by country music legend Reba McEntire, a winner of 16 ACM Awards, and was produced by Dick Clark Productions.

The country ‘party of the year’ also saw various performers that lit up the stage to celebrate music. Some of the memorable ones include Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Avril Lavigne, among many others.

While Morgan Wallen led the nominations with a total of six, it was Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson that took home three awards each. Take a look at the entire list of winners.

Entertainer of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year: 'Higher' – Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

Single of the Year: 'Fast Car' – Luke Combs

Song of the Year: 'Next Thing You Know' – Jordan Davis

New Female Artist of the Year: Megan Moroney

New Male Artist of the Year: Nate Smith

New Duo/Group of the Year: Tigirlily Gold

Artist-Songwriter of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Songwriter of the Year: Jessie Jo Dillon

Visual Media of the Year: 'Burn It Down' – Parker McCollum

Music Event of the Year: 'Save Me' – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

Congratulations to all the winners!

