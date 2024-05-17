2024 ACM Awards Winners List: Lainey Wilson And Chris Stapleton Dominate The Night With Top Honours

The 59th edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards took place on May 16, 2024, at the Ford Centre at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The ceremony was hosted by country music legend Reba McEntire, a winner of 16 ACM Awards, and was produced by Dick Clark Productions.
The country ‘party of the year’ also saw various performers that lit up the stage to celebrate music. Some of the memorable ones include Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Avril Lavigne, among many others.
While Morgan Wallen led the nominations with a total of six, it was Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson that took home three awards each. Take a look at the entire list of winners.
Entertainer of the Year: Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year: 'Higher' – Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
Group of the Year: Old Dominion
Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay
Single of the Year: 'Fast Car' – Luke Combs
Song of the Year: 'Next Thing You Know' – Jordan Davis
New Female Artist of the Year: Megan Moroney
New Male Artist of the Year: Nate Smith
New Duo/Group of the Year: Tigirlily Gold
Artist-Songwriter of the Year: Chris Stapleton
Songwriter of the Year: Jessie Jo Dillon
Visual Media of the Year: 'Burn It Down' – Parker McCollum
Music Event of the Year: 'Save Me' – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
Congratulations to all the winners!