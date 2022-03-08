Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

ACM Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Miranda Lambert Wins Big

Here’s the entire winners list of the 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards. Miranda Lambert won the Entertainer Of The Year Award.

ACM Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Miranda Lambert Wins Big
Miranda Lambert Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 11:30 am

The 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards were held in Las Vegas on Monday night. The event was presented by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen, and Gabby Barrett. Miranda Lambert was crowned entertainer of the year, with performances by Kelly Clarkson, The Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBride, and Carly Pearce.

Related stories

Independent Spirit Award 2022 Full Winners List: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Wins Big

SAG Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Will Smith, Jessica Chastain Bag Top Acting Awards

94th Academy Awards: First-Time Nominees At The Oscars

Entertainer of the Year: Miranda Lambert

Female Artist of the Year: Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year: Morgan Wallen - "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Single of the Year: "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Song of the Year: "Things a Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson

New Female Artist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year: Parker McCollum

Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Video of the Year: "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the Year: Michael Hardy

Music Event of the Year: "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment ACM Awards Hollywood American Rock Singer Singer Music Music Concert Music Awards Folk Music Country Music Academy Of Country Music Awards Miranda Lambert Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sovereign Gold Bond Vs Physical Gold: Which Is A Better Investment Choice?

Sovereign Gold Bond Vs Physical Gold: Which Is A Better Investment Choice?

Women Redefining Leadership

Women Redefining Leadership