ACM Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Miranda Lambert Wins Big

The 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards were held in Las Vegas on Monday night. The event was presented by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen, and Gabby Barrett. Miranda Lambert was crowned entertainer of the year, with performances by Kelly Clarkson, The Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBride, and Carly Pearce.

Entertainer of the Year: Miranda Lambert

Female Artist of the Year: Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year: Morgan Wallen - "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Single of the Year: "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Song of the Year: "Things a Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson

New Female Artist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year: Parker McCollum

Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Video of the Year: "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the Year: Michael Hardy

Music Event of the Year: "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

