ACM Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Miranda Lambert Wins Big

The 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards were held in Las Vegas on Monday night. The event was presented by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen, and Gabby Barrett. Miranda Lambert was crowned entertainer of the year, with performances by Kelly Clarkson, The Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBride, and Carly Pearce.
Entertainer of the Year: Miranda Lambert
Female Artist of the Year: Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year: Morgan Wallen - "Dangerous: The Double Album"
Single of the Year: "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Song of the Year: "Things a Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson
New Female Artist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
New Male Artist of the Year: Parker McCollum
Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne
Group of the Year: Old Dominion
Video of the Year: "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Songwriter of the Year: Michael Hardy
Music Event of the Year: "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde