Filmmaker and actor Woody Allen has mourned the demise of actress Diane Keaton
Allen remembered Keaton not only as an actor but also as a singer, dancer, writer, director, and photographer
Allen and Keaton collaborated on some of the iconic films like Sleeper (1973), Love and Death (1975), and the Oscar-winning Annie Hall (1977)
Diane Keaton, who gave iconic performances in films like The Godfather, Annie Hall, Reds, Shoot the Moon, and Something’s Gotta Give, among others, breathed her last on October 11 in California. She was 79. Tributes poured in for the Oscar-winning star from her fans, co-stars, and colleagues from the industry on social media, remembering Keaton's contribution to the world of entertainment. Filmmaker and actor Woody Allen, with whom Keaton shared friendship for decades and also collaborated on several notable films, paid a heartfelt tribute to the beloved actress.
For the unversed, Keaton shared a romantic relationship with Woody Allen. Allen, 89, and Keaton "remained friends" for almost six decades, as per a source, reported People.
Woody Allen remembers fond memories with Diane Keaton
In a piece which Woody wrote for The Free Press, he shared, "It's grammatically incorrect to say “most unique,” but all rules of grammar, and I guess anything else, are suspended when talking about Diane Keaton. Unlike anyone the planet has experienced or is unlikely to ever see again, her face and laugh illuminated any space she entered."
Diane's first meeting with Woody was during auditions for his play Play It Again, Sam. Both were shy by nature, but soon they formed a personal bond.
"When we first met, I thought she was so charming, so beautiful, so magical, that I questioned my sanity. I thought: Was it possible to fall in love so quickly?," he wrote further.
Together, Allen and Keaton delivered some of the iconic films like Play It Again, Sam (1972), Sleeper (1973), Love and Death (1975), and the Oscar-winning Annie Hall (1977).
Allen shared showing her his first film, Take the Money and Run. "She sat through it and said it was funny and original. She was right. From that day on, I trusted her judgment completely. I made every movie afterwards for an audience of one, Diane Keaton," he wrote.
He remembered Keaton not only as an actor but also as a singer, dancer, writer, director, photographer and fashion icon.
People also quoted the source saying that Allen is "extremely distraught and surprised and upset" about the news of Keaton's death, and "it makes him think of his own mortality."
The source also added that he didn't know of Keaton's declining health. "Nobody seemed to know. He was surprised."