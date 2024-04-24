Art & Entertainment

Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence On His Felony Arrest: Not Proud Of My Behaviour, Accept Responsibility

Singer Morgan Wallen was arrested on April 7 and faces 3 felony charges.

Morgan Wallen Photo: Forbes
Country music star Morgan Wallen has finally addressed an incident at a Nashville bar earlier this month, which resulted in him being in handcuffs.

The country singer is currently confronting several charges following his arrest on April 7. The incident took place when he threw a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church’s six-story Chief’s Bar. These charges comprise three felony counts of ‘reckless endangerment’ and one ‘misdemeanour count of disorderly conduct.’

According to an arrest report for Wallen, the chair struck the ground just three feet away from where several Metro Nashville police officers were positioned. CCTV footage revealed the 30-year-old “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” while witnesses reported that he was laughing throughout the incident.

While the ‘Wasted on You’ singer didn’t say anything after his arrest, he took to his social media handle on April 20 and addressed the unfortunate incident. “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” the tweet read.

He further wrote, “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe.” Shortly after his arrest, the singer resumed his ‘One Night at a Time’ stadium tour. Addressing the same, he wrote in his tweet, “Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”

The singer is anticipated to appear in Nashville Court to address his charges on May 3. Additionally, he is scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium in the city on the same day.

However, just because he’s one of the biggest names in the country music genre, doesn’t mean he’s not a familiar face to criticism or being embroiled in a controversy. For instance, back in 2020, the singer was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after being kicked out of a bar. Then, in 2021, he faced repercussions from his record label and was pulled from radio airplay following the release of a video showing him using a racial slur.

