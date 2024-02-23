‘Crew’ First Look Posters: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, And Kriti Sanon Are All Set To Take Off

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan of ‘Lootcase’ fame, the film is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It will be released in the theaters on March 29, 2024. Earlier it was slated to release on March 22, however, the film's release has been pushed. ‘Crew’ also marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor post ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which was released in 2018.