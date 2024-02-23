‘Crew’ First Look Posters: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, And Kriti Sanon Are All Set To Take Off

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are ready to steal, risk and fake it in the first look posters of their upcoming heist film, titled ‘Crew’. The three actors shared the posters on social media on Friday after sharing a brief clip from the film, which was released a few weeks earlier.
Sharing the posters, Kareena wrote, “Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the Crew! Crew in cinemas on March29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma.” The actors are seen in blood red uniforms with a blue hat.
On Friday evening, the actors shared yet another set of posters and it featured Kareena, Kriti and Tabu were seen together in stunning costumes. Another poster featured them in the traditional cabin crew attire in a saree, and the three are seen with folded hands. Check it out here:
Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan of ‘Lootcase’ fame, the film is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It will be released in the theaters on March 29, 2024. Earlier it was slated to release on March 22, however, the film's release has been pushed. ‘Crew’ also marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor post ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which was released in 2018.
‘Crew’ stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It revolves around three women, and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, they soon get caught in a web of lies.
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the Netflix film ‘Jaane Jaan’. Meanwhile, Kriti was seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, and Tabu in ‘Khufiya’.