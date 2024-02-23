Fans and other friends of the trip from the film industry took to the comments section to praise the first looks of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. They all can be seen sporting red-coloured flight attendant uniforms. The story of ‘Crew’ revolves around 3 hard-working women who work as flight attendants and how their destinies lead them to some of the most unwarranted situations and eventually, they end up getting caught in a web of lies. Will they be able to come out from it successfully? Well, that’s what the film is all about.