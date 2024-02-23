The makers of ‘Crew’ have taken to social media to release the first look posters of the three leading ladies of the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are nailing the look as flight attendants in the upcoming film.
Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the #Crew! ✈️ #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma (sic).” Check out her look right here:
Tabu as well took to social media to write the same caption and share her picture poster from the film. Check out her look right here:
Kriti Sanon as well shared the same caption on social media and shared her first look poster from ‘Crew’. Have a look at it right here:
Fans and other friends of the trip from the film industry took to the comments section to praise the first looks of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. They all can be seen sporting red-coloured flight attendant uniforms. The story of ‘Crew’ revolves around 3 hard-working women who work as flight attendants and how their destinies lead them to some of the most unwarranted situations and eventually, they end up getting caught in a web of lies. Will they be able to come out from it successfully? Well, that’s what the film is all about.
The film also promises to have Diljit Dosanjh, Saswata Chatterjee and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. Kapil Sharma too will be seen in a special appearance in the film. This cameo appearance by Kapil Sharma has already become a huge talking point among fans of the comedy star. Whenever he does a character, there is something unique that he tries to bring to the screens. People are expecting eagerly to see what he is coming up with next in ‘Crew’.
What’s interesting to note is that the film was initially called ‘The Crew’, and now they’ve decided to let go off ‘The’ from the title of the film, and keep it just ‘Crew’. The film has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan.
‘Crew’ is set to hit theatres on March 29. Are you excited to see ‘Crew’? Share your thoughts with us.