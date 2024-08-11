Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Team USA Win Basketball Gold As Stephen Curry Breaks French Hearts

The Golden State Warriors star finished with 24 points and was 8-of-13 from 3-point range, having also produced an incredible 36-point performance in Thursday's win over Serbia

Steph-Curry-USA-Basketball-Gold-Paris
Stephen Curry celebrates the United States' victory in Saturday's gold-medal match.
info_icon

Team USA claimed their fifth straight Olympic gold in men's basketball with a 98-87 victory over France in Saturday's final, with Stephen Curry starring with 24 points. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Steve Kerr's star-studded United States side required a thrilling comeback to beat Nikola Jokic's Serbia in the semi-finals on Thursday, but a far better start put them on course for glory against the hosts in Saturday's gold-medal match.

The USA went into half-time with a nine-point lead thanks to some excellent early work from Devin Booker, though Guerschon Yabusele's 15 first-half points kept France in it, the highlight being a poster dunk on LeBron James.

France shot just 3-of-16 from field range through the first two quarters but got hot in the third quarter, outscoring the USA 25-23 to give themselves hope of a comeback.

Roared on by a vocal crowd at Bercy Arena – where Joel Embiid received plenty of jeers after rejecting the opportunity to represent France – the hosts made up more ground early in the fourth, thanks primarily to the efforts of Victor Wembanyama.

The NBA Rookie of the Year finished with a game-high 26 points – his first 20-point haul at the Paris Games – while also adding seven rebounds, dragging France to within three points with just under three minutes remaining. 

Team USA's Stephen Curry - null
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Stephen Curry Hails 'No Quit' Attitude After Stunning USA Comeback

BY Stats Perform

However, Curry took charge from there, quietening the crowd with a majestic 3-pointer, his fifth of the game, and adding a further three jumpers before the buzzer.

The Golden State Warriors star finished with 24 points and was 8-of-13 from 3-point range, having also produced an incredible 36-point performance in Thursday's win over Serbia.

A couple of Kevin Durant free throws and a Booker layup helped the USA stetch their lead in the dying stages, claiming a record-extending 17th Olympic gold in men's basketball.

France, meanwhile, had to settle for a third silver in men's basketball, having also been beaten finalists at London 1948 and Sydney 2000.

