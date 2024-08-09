Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Stephen Curry Hails 'No Quit' Attitude After Stunning USA Comeback

Serbia entered the fourth quarter of the game with a 13-point lead, but a stunning late comeback from the USA, who have won gold in each of the last four Olympics, instead saw them prevail 95-91

Stephen Curry, Team USA, Basketball
Team USA's Stephen Curry
info_icon

Stephen Curry praised the United States' "no quit" attitude after proving the hero in their thrilling comeback victory over Serbia in the Olympics semi-final. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Serbia entered the fourth quarter of the game with a 13-point lead, but a stunning late comeback from the USA, who have won gold in each of the last four Olympics, instead saw them prevail 95-91.

Curry starred for Team USA, scoring 36 points, the second-highest scoring game by an individual in the team's Olympic history, and his two free throws in the dying seconds ensured Serbia were unable to force any more drama.

And Curry explained how the lure of a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal spurred them to avoid the shock defeat.

"We talked about it the whole way, all summer," he said. "No matter how it looked, we were going to be challenged at some point.

"Outside of the exhibition series we had a pretty smooth road. Serbia are tough. They're a great team.

"Playing them three times, it's always hard to beat a team that many times, so to come back the way we did was amazing.

"We have no quit, and we know how much this means to win a gold medal with this group and the moment we have in front of us.

"Obviously, I hit the big three, but our defence carried us. Defence wins games in any league, especially in FIBA, so it was pretty special."

Serbia at one point held a 17-point lead in the first half, with NBA MVP Nikola Jokic getting 17 points and 11 assists, though they floundered in the closing stages.

While Curry took most of the headlines, LeBron James made his mark too, tying the game at 84-84 with four minutes remaining.

He got 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to finish with a triple-double, becoming the first player ever to complete the feat twice at the Olympics.

He echoed Curry's sentiments on Serbia's strength, noting how that helped to get the best out of the USA.

"Give a lot of credit to Serbia," James said. "They gave us everything they had.

"It's a great team. They played exceptionally well. They tested us and we needed that."

The USA will face hosts France in the gold-medal match on Saturday.

