Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers Leads Way In Thrilling 2-3 Comeback Victory For Villa Against West Ham

Aston Villa register back-to-back victories in the English Premier League 2025-26
Morgan Rogers stars in Villa's 2-3 win over West Ham United
Catch the full match report
Morgan Rogers' spectacular second-half brace helped Aston Villa come from behind to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over West Ham in the Premier League.
Both sides came into Sunday's match with contrasting objectives as Villa were looking to consolidate themselves in the top four, while West Ham were hoping to move out of the drop zone.
And it was the Hammers who dealt the first blow in quick time as Mateus Fernandes netted the fastest goal in the Premier League this season, putting West Ham ahead after just 29 seconds, striking a powerful effort into the top netting.
Villa responded swiftly, drawing level eight minutes later as Ollie Watkins rose high to meet John McGinn's cross, with Konstantinos Mavropanos getting there first but inadvertently heading into his own net.
Jarrod Bowen restored the Hammers' lead midway through the first half, cleverly diverting Freddie Potts' low drive past Marco Bizot from close range.
From there, Rogers put on a clinic, carrying his side to victory on either side of a disallowed goal for Bowen, who had strayed marginally offside.
Villa's talisman equalised in the 50th minute with a well-taken finish on the turn before completing the turnaround with a brilliant, dipping strike from distance that looped over a helpless Alphonse Areola 11 minutes from time.
Data Debrief: Villa Set Record Winning Run
Aston Villa have now won 10 of their last 11 Premier League games (L1), including each of the last six in a row. This marks the club's outright longest-ever winning streak in the top-flight.
And indeed, they had Rogers to thank for the three points. All nine of the 23-year-old's away Premier League goals this season have either given Villa the lead (three) or drawn them level (six).
At the other end, Bowen set a club milestone of his own, becoming only the second player to reach 100 Premier League goal involvements for West Ham (61 goals, 39 assists), after Michail Antonio (101).
The Hammers' captain was effective throughout, largely responsible for their 1.04 expected goals (xG), while some highly clinical finishing from Rogers saw Villa outperform their modest 0.62 xG.