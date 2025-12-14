Ligue 1 2025-26: Desire Doue Strikes ON Return As PSG Beat Metz 2-3 To Send Luis Enrique's Side On Top

Paris Saint-Germain held off a late fightback from Metz to win 3-2 at Stade Saint-Symphorien and go top in Ligue 1

  • Desire Doue scores in his return to the Ligue 1

  • His goal helped PSG beat Metz 3-2

  • Check full match report

Paris Saint-Germain held off a late fightback from Metz to win 3-2 at Stade Saint-Symphorien and go top in Ligue 1.

Goncalo Ramos and Quentin Ndjantou gave PSG a two-goal cushion before Jessy Deminguet halved the deficit, but Desire Doue's strike shortly after the hour mark proved to be crucial as Giorgi Tsitaishvili set up a nervy finish.

The reigning champions took the lead after 31 minutes when Ramos got the better of his marker and headed home from Lee Kang-in's cross, while Ndjantou turned home a low cross from Ibrahim Mbaye moments later.

Deminguet regained some hope for the home side before the break, firing in a rebound from the edge of the box after Habib Diallo's initial strike was blocked.

However, making his first Ligue 1 appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in October, Doue restored PSG's two-goal lead with his composed finish after Mbaye played the forward through.

Mbaye then struck the woodwork, before Doue saw a curling strike tipped around the post.

Thankfully for Luis Enrique, though, Tsitaishvili's goal in the 80th minute did not lead to a comeback as PSG moved above Lens in the standings, with the latter facing Nice on Sunday.

Data Debrief: Lee A Familiar Foe For Metz

PSG were probably expecting a more comfortable finish in the end, considering they produced 1.74 expected goals (xG) to Metz's 0.57, but they got over the line in the end.

Metz have lost each of their last 15 Ligue 1 matches against PSG, becoming only the second team to lose 15 consecutive games against the same opponent in the competition's history, after Angers (17 against PSG since 2016).

Lee, meanwhile, has now been involved in four goals in three top-flight matches against Metz (one goal, three assists), his best record against any opponent.

