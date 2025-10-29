FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 Preview: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format, Key Indian Players, More – All You Need To Know

FIDE World Cup 2025 to be held in Goa from Oct 30 to Nov 7
D Gukesh leads 206 top players as top seed
24 Indian players, including R Praggnanandhaa and Divya Deshmukh
Tournament features a USD 2 million prize pool, with USD 120,000 for the winner
The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 will begin on October 30 at the Resort Rio in North Goa, marking the tournament's return to Indian soil after a gap of 23 years.
The 11th edition of the event will feature 206 of the world's top players in one of the most competitive knockout formats, concluding on November 27. Know all about the tournament below.
FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: Key Indian Players
India's chess star, D Gukesh, leads the field as the top seed in this global chess event. This marks his first major home appearance since he became the youngest World Champion earlier this year.
A record 24-player Indian contingent joins him. Notable players include R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, and Nihal Sarin. Also taking part is Divya Deshmukh, the reigning Women's World Cup winner and the only female player in the open event.
The event holds historical significance for Indian fans, as the country last hosted the World Cup in 2002. Viswanathan Anand triumphed in Hyderabad at that time, heralding India's rise in chess.
Two decades later, India returns as a dominant force, boasting the reigning World Champion and the current Olympiad-winning team.
FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: Format
The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 maintains its existing format, which features an eight-round, single-elimination knockout structure. Each match comprises two classical games, which will be played over two separate days. Tie-breaks decide winners if scores are level, and these occur on the third day.
The top 50 seeds receive a first-round bye, while players ranked 51-206 compete from Round 1. Classical games feature a specific time control, with players receiving 90 minutes for the first 40 moves. Another 30 minutes are allotted for the game's remainder, and a 30-second increment applies from move one.
FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: Prize Money
The Chess World Cup features a total prize pool of USD 2 million this year, with the winner receiving USD 120,000.
Additionally, the top three players gain direct qualification, earning spots in the 2026 Candidates Tournament. This tournament will determine the next World Championship challenger.
FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: Schedule
November 1-3: Round 1
November 4-6: Round 2
November 7-9: Round 3
November 11-13: Round 4
November 14-16: Round 5
November 17-19: Quarter-finals
November 21-23: Semi-finals
November 24-26: Finals
All rounds begin at 3:00 PM IST.
FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
Chess fans in India can watch all the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 matches live and free on chess.com and FIDE's official YouTube channel, with live commentary in multiple languages. However, there will be no television broadcast of the tournament.